Igbo in China back Bianca Ojukwu for Senate

— 18th September 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ahead of the 2019 elections, the leader and chairman of all Africans in China, Emma Ositadimma Ojukwu, has maintained that wife of the late Biafran warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu-Ojukwu, Bianca, is qualified to represent Anambra South where her husband hails from.

Ositadimma Ojukwu is also the President of the Nigeria community in China.

Ositadimma’s endorsement of Bianca Ojukwu was coming on the heels of insinuations by some members of the Ojukwu family that Bianca’s candidacy will not be supported by the family even if she emerge the flagbearer of her late husband’s party APGA.

Emma Ojukwu who is also a leader of the Anambra youths in Diaspora worldwide, warned his people against laying foundations for bad precedents.

In a statement released to newsmen, on Tuesday, Ositadimma Ojukwu described the notion that  Bianca cannot represent  her late husband’s constituency as mere emotion that has no relevance in the art of governance.

According to him, “On the issue of gender as being canvassed by some people, we have seen prominent Nigerian men who are very popular in the country where their immediate constituencies were represented by their wives even as though they are from other states with different languages.”

He mentioned the wife of the national leader of the APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a good example of uncommon civility found in other clines.

Ositadimma continued, “We cannot continue to ridicule the great Ndigbo and expect to be taken serious by people from other part of the country”.

“I therefore advise the entire family of Ojukwu and the whole Ndigbo to unite and channel most of their strength in fighting for the development, prosperity and relevance of Igbo land and stop fighting unwarranted wars.”

The businessman also commended the Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State for making the state now very secure, clean, acceptable and more relevant in the country.

He maintained that any attack on Ambassador Bianca is an attack on her late husband while a vote for Bianca is a vote for Ojukwu.

Ositadimma added, “Ambassador Bianca should be eulogised for being steadfast and loyal to everything her husband fought for.

“She has done very great particularly for refusing to remarry; leaving her late husband’s name intact, and staying very firmly with APGA.

“This is a woman who has being fighting for the survival of APGA even as the men who we so much believed have now abandoned the indigenous party.

“We all saw how she stood by Governor Willie Obiano during the last Anambra gubernatorial election.

“Despite her young and astonish look, she sacrificed all her very special beauty and moved on with her life without a man, all these for her late husband Dim Chukwuemeka-Ojukwu.

“If you work against a legitimate move just for the sake of emotion, such action may turn back to work against you or your children in the future.” We must not leave bad and dangerous examples,” he stated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

