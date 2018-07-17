Igbo history’ll be rewritten in 2019 – Okorocha— 17th July 2018
Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said Igbo history will be rewritten in 2019, when, according to him, the South East region would vote for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office, having realised it is the best politics they can play.
Read also: 2019: PDP, APC governors want Buhari to contest – Okorocha
Governor Okorocha said he is determined to ensure the Igbo do not repeat the political mistake of 2015 in 2019. He, however, regretted that Igbo leaders prefer to live in Abuja, leaving the younger politicians at home without someone to guide them, unlike their contemporaries in the North and West.
He spoke last weekend at a dinner for “Emerging leaders and aspirants in the South East for Buhari,” held at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC), Owerri.
Governor Okorocha also denied having issues with any minister or leader from the South East region and said whatever he does in his politics, at the moment, is borne out of his genuine concern for the future of the Igbo nation; how the Igbo can take their rightful position and play their role in nation-building.
He said: “All our leaders are living in Abuja, including our former governors. There is no one to fall back on at home, unlike our contemporaries in the North and in the West.
“Muhammadu Buhari is the President, but, Shehu Shagari is in Sokoto, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami
“Abubakar are in Minna. Obasanjo is in Ota, Ogun State, and Bola Tinubu is in Lagos. They are goalkeepers and elder statesmen to their younger ones and giving support to their future generation.
“But, for us, our case is different. Our old politicians keep rocking back and front, usurping the political future of our younger generation. So, I’m of the firm belief that we should have a new and virile Igbo nation, so that the younger ones can begin to take their rightful positions. That’s what we mean by emerging leaders, it is not as if you are not leaders in your own rights,” he said.
Okorocha said the Igbo must change their style in politics.
“This is a period for us to have a rethink. I’ve seen the problem. It is possible that Igbo can get there, and because we are not together, it seems to be an uphill task. And there is no better time for Ndigbo to work with singleness of heart than now. We must destroy the fabrics of the Amalekites in Igboland.”
The governor equally stressed the need for Igbo leaders to engage Igbo in diaspora to bring them on the same page “because what most of them post on the social media do not help the Igbo nation in any way in answering the Igbo question in Nigeria.”
The governor charged all those who have ambition to contest for elective positions in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East to start coming out and not withhold such ambition or aspiration for any reason, adding that APC won’t leave any stone unturned now in the South East.
“We have made advanced preparations for the mega rallies for Buhari to go round the Eastern states, beginning with Ebonyi State. We are poised to position our people for national politics. ‘South East for Buhari’ is on rescue mission and we shall be in Ebony, Abia, Enugu and Anambra. We have come to correct history. By 2019, the Igbo history will be re-written,” he said.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
Edo APC youths celebrate Fayemi’s victory16th July 2018
-
Ortom dumps APC16th July 2018
Latest
Igbo history’ll be rewritten in 2019 – Okorocha— 17th July 2018
Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said Igbo history will be rewritten in 2019, when, according to him, the South East region would vote for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office, having realised it is the best politics they can play. Read also: 2019: PDP, APC governors want Buhari to contest…
-
Ugwuanyi has exceeded UN tax revenue, says JTB— 17th July 2018
Chairman of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr. Tunde Fowler, has commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for putting in place a proficient and “unparalleled” tax regime, which has ensured that the state exceeded the 15 percent tax revenue to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) benchmark suggested by the United Nations for the funding of budgets….
-
Killings: IPOB, Igbo groups plan protests at the Hague— 17th July 2018
Magnus Eze, Enugu Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Netherlands, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and some other Igbo groups will, today, stage protests against the killing of their members and alleged human rights abuses by security authorities in relation to South East. Read also: Prevail on Army to release Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB…
-
The human trafficking challenge— 17th July 2018
In its 2018 Trafficking in Persons Report, the United States (US) government placed Nigeria on Tier-2 Watchlist for “failing to meet minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking.” The report accused Nigerian government of not investigating allegations of trafficking leveled against senior government officials and security agents. Read also: FG raises the alarm over human…
-
Ekiti update: Fayemi carrying a stolen mandate , Ekiti PDP alleges— 16th July 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ekiti chapter, on Monday alleged that Kayode Fayemi of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), is parading a stolen mandate of Kolapo Olusola, PDP’s flag bearer, having allegedly committed what the party alleged is ‘poll fraud” on July 14. The party boasted that they would deploy every…
-
Entertainment
I’m dangerously in love with Anambra man – Uche Umeagukwu, Miss Africa World— 15th July 2018
Christy Anyanwu Model, entrepreneur, former Miss Face of Nigeria and reigning Miss Africa World, Uche Umeagukwu recently returned to Nigeria from her base in the United States, garnering honours and accolades in droves. Read also: Miss America beauty pageant no longer judges on beauty, scraps swimsuit While in Nigeria, the queen and her team toured…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Kpeygi: Point where roasted fishes unite Abuja residents— 11th July 2018
Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The sleepy Kpeygi village lies along the road to Orozo and Karishi before the vast Post Army Housing Estate Kurudu, and the newly constructed Police Housing Estate. Before now, motorists and commuters could pass through the village without noticing the area but the story is not the same now because of the…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Excitement, anxiety over new national carrier— 15th July 2018
5 aircraft ready for takeoff Dec 19 Operators decry secrecy in deal Louis Ibah An air of excitement mixed with anxiety is currently blowing across the Nigerian aviation airspace following announcements last week that the country would be taking delivery of five new aircraft by December 19, 2018 in readiness for the launch of a…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts— 13th July 2018
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Abia 2019: Ukwa-Ngwa resurrects!— 16th July 2018
Ebere Wabara Early in March, the “people of Ukwa Ngwa”, according to this medium’s report, unanimously adopted Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as their consensus candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Abia State. Just one germane question: who are the constituents of this fabled “Ukwa-Ngwa people” phraseology? Read also: 2019: Ukwa Ngwa adopts Ikpeazu for second…
Columnists
-
Paradises lost— 16th July 2018
“Until we ask questions of men and women who live above their means, in and out of office, the youths of this beleaguered country would continue to seek avenues of easy wealth…” Tony Iwuoma Just last week, my younger cousin’s wife was snatched with her three little children by kidnappers around Irete in Imo State….
-
Udom: Bush writes Sen. Ita Enang— 16th July 2018
Imagine running for governor in 2023, you won’t like it (would you?) if someone serves you from the Ita Enang book of insults. Dear Distinguished I don’t do this, always. In fact, I never do this, and you know it. But, I know because you know me, you would understand why I have elected to…
-
Like Fayose, Nigeria’s democracy has serious neck pains— 16th July 2018
Like Fayose, our democracy has serious neck pains. It needs urgent treatment. One of the maladies happens to be the security agencies. They tend to show bias for the government in power. Casmir Igboke The build-up to the just-concluded Ekiti governorship election was highly dramatic. Act One, Scene One: Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris…
-
Need for govt of national reconciliation— 16th July 2018
“My mandate will be to set up an interim government, which I have christened government of national reconciliation and reconstruction…” As we approach another election cycle, the prognosis for a national crisis coveys a reality of frightening proportions. We are confronted by existential threats that seek to engender the fragmentation and disintegration of our nation…
-
Political merchants— 15th July 2018
“We have repeatedly elected clowns and political merchants as lead- ers. In 2019, the outcome of the elections will signal what lies ahead.” Fred Itua Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, one of Africa’s finest writ- ers, published a book, Weep Not, Child, in the ear- ly 1960s. As a young univer- sity undergraduate, I briefly became a…
-
At last, Stephen Keshi rests in Asaba— 15th July 2018
I saw it in its dour state, void of grandeur. And last week, I saw it in its new splendour, full of radiance. The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State now wears a new look, a befitting status for a man we call Skippo. Keshi was Nigeria’s most benevolent footballer and easily the most…
-
Policy options on political corruption reform— 15th July 2018
Political corruption has violated public trust and the social contract that underpin our democratic existence as a nation. The creation of a functional and balanced human system is largely dependent on in-built mechanisms and processes that serve as necessary architectural framework for self regulation. These instilled checks and balances avert exploitations, despotism and totalitarianism while…
-
Super Eagles and 2018 World Cup— 15th July 2018
World Cup 2018 has come and would end later this evening. It has lived up to expectation. For over three weeks the world has been entertained. It has been a world cup of surprises; the traditional football masters like Brazil, Argentina, and Spain, were sent packing early in the competition and for most fans that…
-
We shook the bridge— 15th July 2018
When the duo finally arrived at the other end of the bridge and the ant had alighted from its ‘carriage’, it announced with a smirk on its little face: ‘We shook the bridge.’’ Funke Egbemode It was time for the masquerade festival again. Not the annual one, it was the big masquerade festival where the…
-
The right way to relate with your ex— 14th July 2018
A few days ago, a young man took to his social media handle to narrate how he mistreated his ex-girlfriend who stood by him even while he misbehaved. Even though their relationship ended in 2013 when he dumped her, he chose to give her a Mercedes Benz to thank her for her love and loyalty…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply