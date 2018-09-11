Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Twelve Igbo groups, including the Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), rose from an emergency meeting, yesterday, in Enugu State and have endorsed the September 14 sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Others include Igbo Traders Association, Igbo Students Union, Coalition of Igbo Cultural Association, Ndigbo Elders Council, Igbo Youth League, Igbo Women Assembly and Igbo Youth Movement.

The meeting which held at the residence of its convener, Chief Maria Okwor, which was also attended by some traditional rulers, resolved to back in full, the sit-at-home order and enjoined all Igbo to observe it.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Okwor lamented the humiliation meted out to Igbo women who were locked up in Owerri for expressing their opinion in a democracy.

Complaining bitterly over the alleged continuous ill treatment of Ndigbo as a conquered people, Okwor called on Ndigbo to sit at home on Friday, September 14, to “express our frustration with Nigeria.”

Okwor, who is also the leader of IWA, insisted that for Nigeria to survive, the country must return to the 1963 Constitution.

Also speaking, the Secretary of ECA and founder of IYM, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko described the constant invasion of Igboland with military hardware every September as provocative and insulting.

“Every September military equipment is moved menacingly into Igbo land just to remind us that we are a conquered people.

“Next, they will say some students threw stones at them and mayhem will be unleashed on our people. There’s no war going on here, there are no killings going on here. Igbo land is peaceful, why the Invasion?

“The soldiers should be drafted to Sambisa forest, Borno LGA ‘s where killings are going on everyday.”