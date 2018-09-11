– The Sun News
Igbo groups endorse September 14 sit-at-home

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Twelve Igbo groups, including the Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), rose from an emergency meeting, yesterday, in Enugu State and have endorsed the September 14 sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Others include Igbo Traders Association, Igbo Students Union, Coalition of Igbo Cultural Association, Ndigbo Elders Council, Igbo Youth League, Igbo Women Assembly and Igbo Youth Movement.

The meeting which held at the residence of its convener, Chief Maria Okwor, which was also attended by some traditional rulers, resolved to back in full, the sit-at-home order and enjoined all Igbo to observe it.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Okwor lamented the humiliation meted out to Igbo women who were locked up in Owerri for expressing their opinion in a democracy.

Complaining bitterly over the alleged continuous ill treatment of Ndigbo as a conquered people, Okwor called on Ndigbo to sit at home on Friday, September 14, to “express our frustration with Nigeria.”

Okwor, who is also the leader of IWA, insisted that for Nigeria to survive, the country must return to the 1963 Constitution.

Also speaking, the Secretary of ECA and founder of IYM, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko described the constant invasion of Igboland with military hardware every September as provocative and insulting.

“Every September military equipment is moved menacingly into Igbo land just to remind us that we are a conquered people.

“Next, they will say some students threw stones at them and mayhem will be unleashed on our people. There’s no war going on here, there are no killings going on here. Igbo land is peaceful, why the Invasion?

“The soldiers should be drafted to Sambisa forest, Borno LGA ‘s where killings are going on everyday.”

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 11th September 2018 at 6:10 am
    Reply

    Only ignorant cowards sit-at-home for the enemy. Only ignorant cowards complain. Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic of this generation are not ignorant cowards. If you can’t fight your problem with whatever it takes, you’re a vanquished coward. Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic of this generation are not vanquished cowards. Igbos existence securities and freedom in this 21st century world international order is only under Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives depends on the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Any individual or group which do not join the Revolution now under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, do not belongs to Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives, do not represent Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

