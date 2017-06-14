The Sun News
Igbo eviction: FG to hold all stakeholders’ parley, June 22

— 14th June 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The federal government has again assured that there is no need to panic over the eviction notice issued to the Igbo living in the North.

It said the series of meetings with stakeholders which began with leaders from the northern states of Nigeria on Tuesday, continued with Igbo leaders on Wednesday will culminate in a bigger meeting with all stakeholders on June 22.

Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, said the idea is not just to assure that the administration is doing something about it but that the situation is under control.

“We want to make comments on what is agitating the minds of Nigerians, that is the call for people from certain parts of the country to relocate to their region, generally very disquieting voices.

“We just want to assure Nigerians that the federal government is on top of the matter and that yesterday the Acting President addressed leaders from the northern part of the country. At 4 pm today (Wednesday) he is going to address leaders from the South Eastern part of the country. On Friday he is going to address south eastern traditional rulers and leaders of thoughts. On June 22 there is going to be a meeting of all the groups that is, traditional rulers, religious leaders and leaders of thoughts from both the South East and North of Nigeria.

“The idea is not just to assure Nigerians that we are doing something about it but also to give comfort to all Nigerians that this matter is completely under control. To assure Nigerians that any Nigerian anywhere is safe, the security authorities are completely on top of the matter and that they will deal decisively with any group of people whose conduct would create instability in the country. So there is no need for anybody to panic, there is no need for anybody to move from any part of the country. The security agencies are on top of the matter and there is no reason for anybody to panic.”

Osinbajo had on Monday read the riot act to troublemakers, warning that any attempt to disrupt the peace in the country would be met with the full wrath of the law.

