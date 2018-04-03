Igbo-Etiti youths pass no confidence vote on Senator, endorse PDP bigwig

Chukwu Ibeh

The Igbo-Etiti Youth Vanguard group has passed a vote of no confidence on the lawmaker representing Enugu North senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi.

This comes days after another Enugu youth group, the “Uzo-Uwani Mass Movement for 2019”, rejected the leadership of the senator.

In a communiqué issued by the group and signed by its spokesperson, Obetta Kingsley, after their conference at Igbo-Etiti, the group berated the performance of the senator, saying that the zone had wasted another four years in the senate.

The communiqué partly reads, “We, the members of Igbo Etiti Youth Vanguard, want to categorically state without any fear of contradiction that Senator Chuka Utazi is a big disappointment to the people of Enugu North Senatorial zone.

“We will resist any move, either by manipulation or other illegal method, to take him back to the Senate come 2019. We urged the entire youth to push out the senator through the ballot box in the next general election.”

The group lamented what they called an “I don’t care” attitude of the red-cap-Senator in issues involving the youth of the constituency and the general well being of the zone.

Challenging the Senator to name any project he attracted to the zone in the three years since his inauguration, the group threw their weight behind Hon. Chinedu Eya, whom they say is the best option for the people of the zone.

“It is a huge disappointment that the Senator cannot point at a project in any of the Local Government Areas he claims to represent. We challenge him to dispel the claims by his local government youths by naming his projects since assuming office across the constituency.”

The communiqué further stated that the youths of the zone are generally dissatisfied that the Senator’s youth empowerment programme turned out to be a sham.

The group pledged their support for Hon. Chinedu Eyah, describing him “astute businessman, die-hard PDP member and best card Enugu North can play come 2019.”

“At a time when every constituency is fielding their best, we cannot afford to be here, just like this. We, therefore, align with our colleagues in Uzo Uwani, in their choice of Hon. Eyah from Enugu Ezike for the job come 2019. He is a giant in business, an all-weather PDP member and our best bet come 2019. Our people deserve nothing better at this time than Eyah.”

When contacted, Hon. Eyah, who spoke through his personal Secretary, Gwiyi Solomon, pleaded with the youth group to allow him some time to ponder the propriety of the request. He said that Hon. Chinedu already said he would consult first with his Kinsmen, party leaders and several other leaders in the zone before making any form of public declaration on this.

“This same matter has been there for over a year now. But with the recent happening across the zone, it is obvious Enugu North wants Hon. Eyah at all costs. My advice: just as he already pleaded with these youth groups, let us allow him time to consult his kinsmen, party leaders and so many others that matter in the zone before making any public comment on this again,” Gwiyi said.