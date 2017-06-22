The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - Igbo elders visit IVM, Nnewi, task kinsmen on industrial devt
22nd June 2017 - Banks seek probe of Etisalat fund
22nd June 2017 - Insurance: NAICOM blows hot over late submission of audited financial statements
22nd June 2017 - Sanctions: US regrets Russian decision to cancel talks
22nd June 2017 - 2019: Gov. Ugwuanyi and Enugu traders’ endorsement 
22nd June 2017 - FESTAC Passport Office undergoing reforms, says PCO, Amareze
22nd June 2017 - Igbo and their trapped trillions
22nd June 2017 - Heart attack remains Nigeria’s number one killer disease
22nd June 2017 - How to achieve sound sleep
22nd June 2017 - Women tasked on skin damage
Home / Business / Igbo elders visit IVM, Nnewi, task kinsmen on industrial devt

Igbo elders visit IVM, Nnewi, task kinsmen on industrial devt

— 22nd June 2017

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A group of Igbo leaders under the auspices of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), yesterday, visited Innoson Vehicle Motor (IVM) manufacturing company in Nnewi, Anambra State, as part of its effort to know the real  stakeholders in the development of Igboland.
Those in the delegation included President of the foundation, Prof. Uzodimma Nwala; former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State; Board of Trustees Chairman of the group and  former President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr. Dozie Ikedife; Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Chairman, Business Committee; Abia Onyike, Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee; Col Justin Ezeoke.
The Igbo leaders said their visit was to meet with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innosons Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, and see for themselves what he had been doing as an industrialist to bring honour to Ndigbo with the attendant economic development of the zone.
Having gone round the vehicle manufacturing firm section by section, the visiting Igbo elders said they were not only convinced but overwhelmed by the level of production activities going on in the factory.
They said the group was proud of Chukwuma and advised other Igbo men and women who had the financial muscle to come home and invest so as to contribute their own quota to the development of Igboland.
They called on all the governors of the South East to encourage the company through making Innoson’s vehicles the official vehicles in their various states. They announced an award, Akuruo Ulo, given to Chukwuma in appreciation of his think-home philosophy in business.
Chukwuma, who said he has up to 7,200 workers in his employ, explained that what motivated him to go into vehicle manufacturing business was to help satisfy the demand for new vehicles when fairly used vehicles took over the market. He explained that vehicles are manufactured at Innoson from scratch to finish, placing it as the first vehicle  manufacturing company in Africa.
He expressed gratitude to former Governor Obi who, he said, made huge purchases from his company to encourage him while he was the Governor of Anambra State.
“Former Governor Peter Obi motivated and encouraged me in a very wonderful way. He bought a good number of security vans, buses for schools and other establishments and Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) he distributed to traditional rulers in Anambra State. Obi is a true Igbo man by that encouragement. I’m very grateful to him,” Chukwuma noted. He also recounted the patronage of Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State whom he said had almost made Innoson vehicles the only official vehicles in Imo State stressing he was set for expansion to employ more Nigerians.

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Igbo elders visit IVM, Nnewi, task kinsmen on industrial devt

— 22nd June 2017

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi A group of Igbo leaders under the auspices of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), yesterday, visited Innoson Vehicle Motor (IVM) manufacturing company in Nnewi, Anambra State, as part of its effort to know the real  stakeholders in the development of Igboland. Those in the delegation included President of the foundation, Prof. Uzodimma…

Share

  • Banks seek probe of Etisalat fund

    — 22nd June 2017

    …Licence not transferable –NCC By Amechi Ogbonna and Olabisi Olaleye The consortium of 13 banks involved in Etisalat Nigeria’s $1.2 billion loan syndication on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to investigate the management of Etisalat, alleging the fund may have been looted. A management source close to the banks said in Lagos that the…

    Share

  • Insurance: NAICOM blows hot over late submission of audited financial statements

    — 22nd June 2017

    By Maduka Nweke  The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has warned it would wield the big stick on insurance underwriters that fail or delay the statutory duty of timely rendition of the financial statements. NAICOM’s statute demands that insurance companies are to submit their audited financial statements by June 30th of every financial year. But with…

    Share

  • Sanctions: US regrets Russian decision to cancel talks

    — 22nd June 2017

    Says Moscow ‘hacked’ 21 states in election United States’ State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said yesterday the U.S. remains open to discussions with Russia despite its decision to cancel talks between Russia’s deputy foreign minister and the No. 3 U.S. diplomat, Associated Press reported. Russia said it was canceling the talks scheduled for tomorrow in…

    Share

  • 2019: Gov. Ugwuanyi and Enugu traders’ endorsement 

    — 22nd June 2017

    By Louis Amoke There is no doubt that the indices of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s popularity and acceptance by the people of Enugu State are gathering momentum by the day, with gales of endorsements for his re-election in 2019 from different strata of the society. For instance, while the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share