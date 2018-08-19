Igbo destiny is in APC: Azuka Okwuosa, APC chieftain, Ojukwu associate

Are you saying that APGA is no longer propagating the ideologies of Ikemba? Yes, to a large extent because I was a foundation member of APGA. I was formerly in PDP and also a foundation member of PDP in 1999. In 2003 the Great Ikemba called me and said we should forge ahead and have a political party that would represent the ideals and interest of our people. Ikemba was then the chairman of ANPP Board of Trustees. I was from PDP background. So, we all resigned and then came together and forged a common front, the APGA. So, I knew his vision, I knew what he stood for, his commitments, the ideals of Igbo nation. We were propagating it from that 2003 till 2007 when I ran for an elective position. By then Ikemba was less active due to ill health and everything. So, most of those ideals and philosophies have been watered down by those who call themselves the disciples and apostles of Ikemba to the extent that my senatorial ambition was sabotaged by the party over a pot of porridge. When I saw that the party was working at cross purposes with members of the party, especially the leaders who did not have the vision which Ikemba stood for, that was when I felt that the party could no longer propagate those ideals. I tarried a while. I wanted to leave APGA in 2009 after my re-run but the Great Ikemba called me and said I shouldn’t do that. He told me to exercise patience that it was his last wish. That was when he made that popular statement. And still in 2010 we all worked for Governor Peter Obi’s re-election and he won. But the moment the Great Ikemba died, I felt that my part with him had expired. And the remnant of what we had at hand in the party was no longer representing what Ikemba stood for. ticate what I said, in less than six months or one year, Peter Obi left APGA and joined the PDP. That was a confirmation of what happened that time. So, to me, the center could no longer hold. That was when we started looking for another healthy platform in order to further ventilate and propagate those ideals Ojukwu stood for. READ ALSO: Peter Obi and the moment of truth

Do you think you can achieve those ideals in APC? Well, to me I really feel that a party is a vehicle through which you can do your journey. The most important thing is the driver and occupants of that vehicle. Nigeria has reached a level where we should begin to look at candidates, their programmes and philosophies, their antecedents, track records, their vision, what they think they can do. To me, we made a fundamental mistake at the formative stage of Buhari's administration. Everybody in the whole South-East clustered in PDP even when we had a clarion call that we should not put all our eggs in one basket. The leadership then, in quotes, under the PDP where most of the Igbo elite found themselves jettisoned the APC to the extent that the position of Senate President under an APC government was zoned to the South-East but we could not produce a single senator to occupy that position. That was why the Senate Presidency went back to the North. The South-West has more political sagacity. You saw how they were able to entrench themselves both in APC and the PDP to the extent that if Jonathan had won, they would still have their rightful position in government, but APC won and they have the Vice President and other juicy parts of the administration. The failure of the people of South-East extraction to support the APC in the first instance was a costly mistake. So, as far as I'm concerned, the dynamics of politics is for you to know what your interest is. Today, APC is in government and in power. We are now crying today about marginalization, shortchanging and all that.

But our so-called elite in the PDP, who confused most of the people and electorate into making them to believe that nothing good can ever come out of that system, initiated the marginalization. When they failed, most of them now made a fast move to join the APC. This is what they could have done at the formative stage when they would have been in the position to negotiate for power and be given what is due to us. But I wasn't surprised because there is this saying that an average Igbo man does not like to board a stationary vehicle. He chooses to enter the vehicle when it is in motion. If an Igbo man wants to enter a luxury bus going to Lagos from Onitsha, he will first of all peep into the bus and if there are only few passengers he will not enter rather he will go and look for akara or peanut to buy to play on time. And by the time he comes back the bus is already filled up and he will go for attachment when the juicy seats have all been occupied. So, he will not be in a position to choose a seat. So, they believe in a moving vehicle. The moment it starts moving they begin to come in. To me, I feel that we shouldn't put all our eggs in one basket. APC is an alternative. Every party is an alternative ,but APC is a party in government. We need to come together and take what belongs to us within the annals of that political party. Any idea, any conspiracy towards making our people jettison that party will be the worst mistake because in politics and other areas of life, nobody knows tomorrow. It is only God that knows who is going to be the next president. Supposing you jettison the party now and tomorrow Buhari still wins, what will you do? Will you still cry about marginalization when you are given a second option, a second chance to correct the previous mistake you made about three or four years ago? And you repeat the same mistake. So, we are at the crossroads of our political journey to correct our mistakes. Forget about propaganda being peddled everywhere. We look at facts; we negotiate to get what belongs to us. Let me tell you a story. You remember the story of the Israelites when the sons of Jacob sold their only brother, Joseph, to Egyptian slave traders. At a point in their history there was a great famine and there was no food in Israel. They had to move to Egypt to look for corn and fortunately enough for them, they didn't know that their brother that was sold into slavery many years ago had become a Prime Minister in Egypt. He was the one that gave them a soft landing. So, if they didn't have their brother at the helm of affairs, what do you think would have happened? There is this adage that a person whose brother is in heaven