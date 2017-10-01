Igbo Day: How Bayelsa CP averted crisis in Catholic Church
— 1st October 2017
From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
Commissioner Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr. Asuquo Amba, at the weekend, waded into the crisis rocking the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, state chapter.
The police boss had to intervene to avert fracas between the two factions at St. Matthias Catholic church during a prayer summit to mark the Igbo Day Celebration.
President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Bayelsa State, Chief Maurice Amaku, had announced the cancellations of the Igbo Day celebration in Bayelsa State and had directed all Igbo to use the occasion to reflect and pray for the unity of Nigeria.
However, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), led by Chief Arthur Ugwu, a parishioner at St. Matthias Catholic Church, had written to Amba requesting for approval to hold a prayer summit to mark the day.
According to investigations, the police commissioner had given the OYC the go-ahead to hold the prayer summit with a stern warning that there should be no procession or celebration that could lead to break down of law and order in the state.
Sunday Sun gathered that Amaku got wind of the programme and wrote a letter to the Parish Priest of St. Matthias Catholic Church disassociating Ohanaeze Ndigbo from the prayer summit and reiterated that that Igbo Day celebrations has been cancelled in the state after a careful review of the security situation in the state.
In the letter, Amaku while informing the church that Igbos are not organising any church programme in the church, stated that ‘’ we shall not be held responsible for any illegal assembly in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’’
The programme tagged ‘’ Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldview 2017 Igbo Prayer Summit for God’s Intervention Upon Igbo’s All Over the World’’ was on-going when a combined team of Policemen, operatives of the Department of State Security and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps [ NSCDC] in company of loyalists of Amaku stormed the church to stop the prayer summit.
It took the intervention of Amba to douse the tension as he ordered the combined security team to vacate the church premises and allow the prayer summit to continue since the organisers have given assurance that they would ensure there is no procession after the event.
Ugwu who regretted the crisis caused by the programme maintained that a letter was sent to the Police to informed the command about the programme, adding that ‘’ the prayer summit was not politically motivated but our sincere love for our people’’
The Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], Mr Asinim Butswat ho confirmed incident however said it was a effectively handled by the Commissioner of Police.
According to him it has to do with internal crisis of the organisation which the Command believes the affected parties would be able to resolve in due course.
You are a fool Mr Amaku, you are so power drunk that you forgot that Nigeria contrary to what Buahri thinks, is still a democracy? You think the PC did not know what his duties and the laws by issuing permit to Ohaneze youth wing? It is this kind of sabi sabi like you are ignorantly displaying that has kept Igbo under the condition we are today. How about reaching out to the youth wing? If there is anything like Ohaneze youth wing, why is it difficult for you to recognize them and accord them respect as such? Mr Amaku did you see Arewa youths give Igbos an ultimatum and their elders backed it up? and Gov El Rufai is under threat for even daring the youths? Everyone is laughing at your idiosy and all of you pretending to be leaders while its all about your bloated egos. If I have have my way, you will be thrown out for your utterances and show of shame. The least you could have done is to show up with another Buhari goons to kill our children for nothing. Why don’t you call a press conference and declare that neither you nor your group is involved in the youths activities? Efulefu, you have to go to church to confront them with civil defense? We are still in shock at what Buhari’s army did to our defenseless youths, and you are bringing in another northern dominated group to kill our people? And you still call yourself a leader!, Mr Amaku you should be ashamed of your self!