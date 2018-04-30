Igbo in North condemn attack on Nwodo’s house

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Igbo in the 19 Northern states and Abuja have condemned, in very strong terms, the bomb explosion that occurred at the residence of the President- General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo in Ukehe – Enugu State.

A statement signed by the President General of Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, Chief Chikezie Nwogu, expressed shock at the incident, describing the perpetrators of the act as enemies of Ndigbo.

According to the statement, “Those behind the act could not have been lovers of Ndi gbo, going by the fact that Chief John Nnia Nwodo has come to represent our collective efforts to speak with one voice in a highly complex Nigerian state”

“We, the Igbo people in the North, are deeply alarmed at the resort to violence by elements opposed to his narrative and deluded by the assumption that frightening incidents of this sort are vehicles to deter from his positive leadership of his people” said the statement.

The statement prayed Chief John Nnia Nwodo never to submit to their harassment or be intimidated by their attack, but to be strong on the side of his people, saying that history has already noted his courage, sincerity of purpose, perseverance and truthfulness on matters of Ndigbo.

The statement tasked the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim K Idris to spare no stone in ensuring a diligent investigation on the explosion, enjoining him to take proactive measures to forestall future occurrence.

The statement further appealed to Ndigbo to pray for their leadership and principally for Chief john Nnia Nwodo, insisting that by the grace of God, those behind the attack would be publicly exposed and certainly punished as provided by the laws of the land.