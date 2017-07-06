Igbo community partners Police to maintain peace in Nasarawa

The Igbo Community Association (ICA), Nasarawa State chapter, is partnering with the State Police Command to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state.

The President-General of the association, Mr. Micheal Agbai, said this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, in Lafia.

According to Agbai, the entire Igbo people in the state would continue to support the Police and the State Government in exploring means of achieving absolute peace at all times.

“We will always do our part by informing the Police of any sign or acts capable of disrupting peace and harmony in our host communities.

“We have directed all branches in the 13 local government areas to partner with their host communities and participate in the development of the state through economic activities and building structures.

“We have co-habited with the Hausas, Fulanis, Yorubas, and other ethnic groups peacefully for hundreds of years and we see the entire country as our own village.

“That is why our people have investments everywhere,’’ he said.

Agbai assured the Police that no Igbo man in the state would go anywhere as directed by the Arewa Youths.

He said that Igbo people believed in one indivisible Nigeria.

Agbai, however, said he noticed the influx of unidentified persons to Lafia, and other parts of the state; and called on security agencies to check the trend.

He appealed to the Police to beef up security in commercial areas and markets in order to protect traders and their property against criminals.

The police commissioner expressed gratitude to the Igbo community for the visit and urged them to always give useful information on suspicious movement of persons or activities.

Sadiq-Bello assured them that the Police would do everything possible to protect them alongside other members of the public and called on them not to panic.

“You can stay anywhere as a Nigerian as long as you are doing a lawful business; and be rest assured that the Police would always be there for you,’’ he said

He urged them to dial the following numbers anytime they were in distress – 08108795930, 08112692680 and 08123821571.

The commissioner warned all criminals in the state to desist from their nefarious activities as there was no hiding place for them. (NAN)