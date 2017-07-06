The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2017 - Igbo community partners Police to maintain peace in Nasarawa
6th July 2017 - Ex-First Lady petitions Reps over alleged harassment
6th July 2017 - Yobe govt. acquires 1,000 hectares for IDPs, procure N38m farm implements
6th July 2017 - Senators commence lobby as Saraki ponders committees reshuffle
6th July 2017 - Police arrest retired DSP for allegedly defiling 9-yr-old girl
6th July 2017 - Youths plan nationwide solidarity rally for Osinbajo, Magu
6th July 2017 - Infant mortality, Nigeria’s worst health challenges, says Expert
6th July 2017 - Again, EFCC vows not to seal up Daily Sun newspaper
6th July 2017 - Obaseki, others bag award in US
6th July 2017 - Britain unveils prison to accommodate most dangerous, radicalised extremists
Home / National / Igbo community partners Police to maintain peace in Nasarawa

Igbo community partners Police to maintain peace in Nasarawa

— 6th July 2017

The Igbo Community Association (ICA), Nasarawa State chapter, is partnering with the State Police Command to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state.

The President-General of the association, Mr. Micheal Agbai, said this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, in Lafia.

According to Agbai, the entire Igbo people in the state would continue to support the Police and the State Government in exploring means of achieving absolute peace at all times.

“We will always do our part by informing the Police of any sign or acts capable of disrupting peace and harmony in our host communities.

“We have directed all branches in the 13 local government areas to partner with their host communities and participate in the development of the state through economic activities and building structures.

“We have co-habited with the Hausas, Fulanis, Yorubas, and other ethnic groups peacefully for hundreds of years and we see the entire country as our own village.

“That is why our people have investments everywhere,’’ he said.

Agbai assured the Police that no Igbo man in the state would go anywhere as directed by the Arewa Youths.

He said that Igbo people believed in one indivisible Nigeria.

Agbai, however, said he noticed the influx of unidentified persons to Lafia, and other parts of the state; and called on security agencies to check the trend.

He appealed to the Police to beef up security in commercial areas and markets in order to protect traders and their property against criminals.

The police commissioner expressed gratitude to the Igbo community for the visit and urged them to always give useful information on suspicious movement of persons or activities.

Sadiq-Bello assured them that the Police would do everything possible to protect them alongside other members of the public and called on them not to panic.

“You can stay anywhere as a Nigerian as long as you are doing a lawful business; and be rest assured that the Police would always be there for you,’’ he said

He urged them to dial the following numbers anytime they were in distress – 08108795930, 08112692680 and 08123821571.

The commissioner warned all criminals in the state to desist from their nefarious activities as there was no hiding place for them. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Igbo community partners Police to maintain peace in Nasarawa

— 6th July 2017

The Igbo Community Association (ICA), Nasarawa State chapter, is partnering with the State Police Command to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state. The President-General of the association, Mr. Micheal Agbai, said this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, in Lafia. According to Agbai, the entire Igbo people…

Share

  • Ex-First Lady petitions Reps over alleged harassment

    — 6th July 2017

    The wife of a former President of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, has petitioned the House of Representatives over what she describes as the persistent personal attacks and harassment by some agencies of the Federal Government. In the petition written by her lawyers and presented by Rep. Bright Tamuno, the former First Lady alleges that the attacks…

    Share

  • Yobe govt. acquires 1,000 hectares for IDPs, procure N38m farm implements

    — 6th July 2017

    The Yobe State Government says it has cleared 1,000 hectares of land to re-engage over 500 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) into farming. The Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Mustapha Gajerema, said this on Thursday in Damaturu, while inspecting newly procured farm implements. He said that the government had procured tractor spare parts, tyres, plough discs, thrashers and…

    Share

  • Senators commence lobby as Saraki ponders committees reshuffle

    — 6th July 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja Chairmen of the various standing committee in the Senate have initiated moves to ensure that their current positions remain secure, while those who feel cheated when the committee heads were announced in late 2016, are not leaving anything to chance. The fresh apprehensions and lobbyings are coming on the heels of…

    Share

  • Police arrest retired DSP for allegedly defiling 9-yr-old girl

    — 6th July 2017

    The Police Command in Cross River has arrested a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Christopher Archibong, for allegedly defiling a 9-year-old girl. Presenting Archibong alongside 62 other suspects to newsmen in Calabar on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, said the suspect committed the crime on May 31, 2017 in…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share