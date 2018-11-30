Magnus Eze, Enugu

One of the think-tank groups championing the socio-cultural renaissance Ndigbo, Igbo Bu Igbo Socio-cultural Foundation (IBI), will hold its maiden convention, in Enugu, on Saturday.

The inaugural event to be chaired by former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, has the theme “Ndigbo: Yesterday, today and tomorrow.”

A statement by Dr Law Mefor, Chancellor of IBI, and Dr Mrs Bibiana Okereafor, Chairperson of the Planning Committee said while the Deputy Senate President, Prof Ike Ekweremadu is the Special Guest of Honour, the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is the chief host.

A former Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Obasi Igwe will deliver the keynote while Prof Emeka Nwabueze, Director, African Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, shall be speaking on the topic, “Sociocultural and Political Evolution of Ndigbo”.

Other speakers are Dr. Amaechi Ofomata, MD/CEO of AMAECOM Group, on the topic, “Rethinking the Igbo Phenomenon for Sustainable Commerce, Industrialisation and Security of Igbo land” and a former Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland, Dr Umunna Orjiako, “Are the Igbos Loved or Hated?; Perception of Ndigbo by others”.

According to the group: “It has become imperative for Ndigbo to take another critical and honest look at their situation within the geographical and political expression of Nigeria, and chart a new but constructive way forward for the people.”

“With a very strong membership strength that cuts across all strata of Ndigbo’s socio-cultural and political class both at home and abroad, and as a peace loving people who have no qualms fully settling anywhere in the world, we are determined to change the narratives concerning our people where such needs to be changed and strengthen them where they need to be strengthened.