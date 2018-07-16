– The Sun News
Latest
16th July 2018 - Igbo want Biafra, IPOB tells Atiku
16th July 2018 - Horror in Anambra as gunmen murder couple
16th July 2018 - Plateau condemns attack on Lalong’s convoy
16th July 2018 - Borno: 23 soldiers, 8 trucks allegedly missing after Boko Haram ambush
16th July 2018 - Abia 2019: Ukwa-Ngwa resurrects!
16th July 2018 - 8.7m children out of school in Nigeria – Don
16th July 2018 - Achieving Nigeria’s financial inclusion
16th July 2018 - Technology and urban mobility: The Uber example
16th July 2018 - Illusion of the bushmen as civilised
16th July 2018 - Nkire flares politicians who renege on promises
Home / Politics / Igbo want Biafra, IPOB tells Atiku
FORMER VICE PRESIDENT ATIKU ABUBAKAR

Igbo want Biafra, IPOB tells Atiku

— 16th July 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described as the height of deceit, the statement made by former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, that if he becomes the president in 2019, he will restructure the country in such a way IPOB would jettison the idea of Biafra.

Read also: 2019: We’ll vote Atiku for restructuring – Ebonyi PPA

Speaking with Daily Sun in Umuahia, the younger brother of the leader of the pro Biafra group, Nnamdi Kanu, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, said the former vice president should do away with his restructuring. Emmanuel said what the people of the area need is nothing but Biafra.

“To start with, I don’t exactly know what Atiku means by restructuring. He needs to explain to us what restructuring is all about and the kind of restructuring he is talking about.

“IPOB is a secessionist group and we believe in Biafra and total freedom of our people. What does he mean by restructuring, is it along state or regional line? He should do away with his restructuring.

“Atiku was there when the Nigerian army invaded Nnamdi Kanu’s house and he never said anything, so, why should we, as Biafrans, believe him? We cannot believe him.

“Again, he came to Umuahia without making any attempt to visit the same place soldiers invaded, to see things for himself; so, why should we believe him in the first place.”

Kanu junior was furious the more that where Atiku made the statement was about 200 metres from Kanu’s house, yet, he never made any attempt to visit the place. He insisted the Igbo will not believe such a person.

“The Igbo are not swayed by such statement; he only came to seek our votes and after that, no more.

“Before he came to Abia or Igbo land, he should have been able to understand the meaning of Biafra. For us, Biafra means freedom for us to be free.

“It is completely different from restructuring of the country. We want to be free people, so, what Atiku is saying doesn’t make sense to us; until he does the needful, nobody will take him seriously.

“What we want is Biafra and it’s as simple as ABC. What Atiku said is a political gimmick, they have seen Easterners as people they can use whenever they can, to grab whatever they want, especially when they want our votes. What they do is to run their mouths, and after obtaining our votes, they will leave us where we were. So, Biafra is what can save us.”

He advised the Igbo not to accept such Atiku’s posturing, stressing that such overture is fraught with deceit and said nobody will deceive them again.

“Igbo have become wiser in all spheres of live, nobody can deceive us again, not even one million Atikus,” Kanu said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT ATIKU ABUBAKAR

Igbo want Biafra, IPOB tells Atiku

— 16th July 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described as the height of deceit, the statement made by former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, that if he becomes the president in 2019, he will restructure the country in such a way IPOB would jettison the idea of Biafra….

  • OBOSI COMMUNITY

    Horror in Anambra as gunmen murder couple

    — 16th July 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Tragedy struck in Obosi community, Anambra State, last night, as gunmen suspected to be hired assassins stormed Umuota village and murdered husband and wife in their home after they have retired to bed. The couple identified as Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ifekandu, lived few metres away from the palace of the traditional…

  • LALONG CONVOY ATTACKED

    Plateau condemns attack on Lalong’s convoy

    — 16th July 2018

    From Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Government has vowed to fish out the hoodlums who attacked the convoy of Governor Simon Lalong after his visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Anguldi, Jos South Local Government Area. A statement signed by Commissioner of Information and Communication, Yakubu Dating, said the hoodlums attacked the…

  • BORNO - NIGERIAN SOLIDERS - AMBUSHED - BOKO HARAM

    Borno: 23 soldiers, 8 trucks allegedly missing after Boko Haram ambush

    — 16th July 2018

    No fewer than 23 Nigerian soldiers are yet to be accounted for, after Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village, in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.  Five officers, 18 soldiers and 8 trucks were allegedly missing after the attack which occurred early on Saturday. The  military,  acting on intelligence,  mobilised troops in a…

  • UNIVERSITY DON - 8.7 MILLION CHILDREN OUT OF SCHOOL IN NIGERIA

    8.7m children out of school in Nigeria – Don

    — 16th July 2018

    John Adams, Minna University don, professor Steve Nwokocha, has said not less than 8.7 million children are out of school in Nigeria.  Nwokocha, a professor of Sociology of Education at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, in Niger State, said at the weekend that the figure represent about 15 percent of the total number of out of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share