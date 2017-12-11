Igbo agitation not over – IYM
— 11th December 2017
Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) has declared that the agitation for secession is not over.
Leader of the group and deputy secretary of Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), Evang Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, who made the declaration, also said the belief that certain elders have helped quench the restructuring gale is false.
A statement signed by Ugochukwu-Uko, who is also the secretary of Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) read: “Yes, a military invasion was carried out in the second week of September in Afaraukwu. A huge propaganda onslaught was unleashed. Yes, agitators were declared terrorists and also proscribed.
Yes, people in certain quarters clinked champagne glasses and congratulated themselves. They mocked the angry youths and said their agents amongst our people had helped them, as usual, put down the agitations.
But nothing could be further from the truth. No matter the conspiracies in high quarters, no matter the complicity of the so called leaders to paralyse the demand for restructuring, and by extension, ensure the sustenance of the unjust status quo, the truth is, resources deployed to save the status quo, by attempting to crush the agitation to restructure Nigeria, is a wasted effort.
“Branding oppressed frustrated youths terrorists and proscribing them without addressing the real cause of their anger, which is the wicked structure of unitary Nigeria and the evil 1999 military constitution, is treating the symptoms of a disease without addressing the virus responsible for the disease. Ninety-nine per cent of the youths of eastern region are angry with Nigeria. Proscribing them or branding them terrorists will never solve the problem.”
The Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) should make it abundantly clear to the Nigerian Authorities ,and to their fucking
Igbo Agents and Traitors (the enemies within), that the sine qua non for the calling off all agitation in Igboland
are the followings;
1.The dismantling of the anachronistic parallel Islamic Republic,so called Sultanate of Sokoto within our Secular
Commonwealth and along with that,the abrogation of Sharia-jurisprudence and our OIC,G8 and G15 Memberships.
2.A restructuring of the country into 5 Confederal Autonomous Republics namely; Arewa,Biafra,Middle-Belt,
Niger Delta and Oduduwa Republics,with real power devolved to the new 5 Republics and of course, with a
100% Resourse Control (Fiscal Federalism).
For us Biafrans,this current ”One Nigeria’ is an Utopia and indeed a metaphore for the maintenance of the
existing Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemoney that makes our fatherland an Orwellian double-speak of a country.
One Nigeria is for Idealists like one of our foundind fathers,Dr. Ogbuefi Nnamdi Azikiwe, unlike his counterpart,
the Sage,Chief Obafemi Awolowo,who was a realist and saw the underlining caveat in a ”One United Nigeria.”
Chief Obafemi Awolowo did try with the members of his Acttion Group Party to overthrow Alhaji Sir Abubakar T.
Balewa Government in order to save our Fatherland from the Fulani Sultanate of Sokoto.But he failed.
We Biafrans had had to go to war in order to free ourselves from Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemoney.
Here we are today!
Though the current power-that -be ,the Fulanis of the Caliphate of Sokoto hold us Ndigbo in disdain, intimidate, marginalize and love to hate us with passion,but still we remain resolute and resilient because we are Biafrans,heroes and a great ”Enyimba” people amongst the black race. We are indeed noble Christians.
Our ancestors did survive slavery.
Our grand parents and parents did endure British Colonialism.
We Biafrans shall be victorious over our fucking bloody Hausa/Fulani muslim detractors and enemies.
Our Children and posterity shall never ever be subordinates and silly vassals to the Fulani muslims like their
willing-tools of the North , their conquered people of the South and their treacherous Omo Afonjas of the South West,the so called Yoruba muslims.
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!
All Hail Biafra,the Land of the Rising Sun!!