Igbo agitation not over – IYM

Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) has declared that the agitation for secession is not over.

Leader of the group and deputy secretary of Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), Evang Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, who made the declaration, also said the belief that certain elders have helped quench the restructuring gale is false.

A statement signed by Ugochukwu-Uko, who is also the secretary of Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) read: “Yes, a military invasion was carried out in the second week of September in Afaraukwu. A huge propaganda onslaught was unleashed. Yes, agitators were declared terrorists and also proscribed.

Yes, people in certain quarters clinked champagne glasses and congratulated themselves. They mocked the angry youths and said their agents amongst our people had helped them, as usual, put down the agitations.

But nothing could be further from the truth. No matter the conspiracies in high quarters, no matter the complicity of the so called leaders to paralyse the demand for restructuring, and by extension, ensure the sustenance of the unjust status quo, the truth is, resources deployed to save the status quo, by attempting to crush the agitation to restructure Nigeria, is a wasted effort.

“Branding oppressed frustrated youths terrorists and proscribing them without addressing the real cause of their anger, which is the wicked structure of unitary Nigeria and the evil 1999 military constitution, is treating the symptoms of a disease without addressing the virus responsible for the disease. Ninety-nine per cent of the youths of eastern region are angry with Nigeria. Proscribing them or branding them terrorists will never solve the problem.”