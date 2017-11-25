The Sun News
Igbinedion varsity gives automatic jobs to Amnesty graduates

25th November 2017

The Igbinedion University, Okada on Saturday announced automatic employment for graduates sponsored by the Presidential Amnesty Programme and who made second class upper degrees in the 2016/2017 academic session.

Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, Vice Chancellor of the institution, announced this during the 15th convocation of the institution.

The Niger Delta Amnesty Programme was introduced by the Umaru Yar’Adua administration in 2009, as part of efforts to disarm restive youths in the oil region. A key element is the education, up to tertiary level, of disarmed militants.

Osaghae also said that all graduates from Kano, Bauchi, Gombe with second class upper, as well as the best computer science graduate would also be automatically employed.

He said that the employment would be effected immediately after the graduates completed the mandatory National Youth Service.

He also disclosed that institution has concluded plans to float scholarship scheme for prospective undergraduates who desire to make careers in the sciences.

According to him, the scholars would be the ten best students from each of the 36 states of the federation.

He said the university has introduced the incentive to give back to the society, since, in his view, government has failed to extend bursary and scholarships to students in private universities.

The Chancellor, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion said that the scholarship scheme would help boost manpower in the sciences.

Igbinedion was represented by his son, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, a former governor of Edo State.

He appealed to the Federal Government to include private universities as beneficiaries of TETFUND.

He disclosed that since the establishment of the Igbinedion University, the institution had produced no fewer than 3,000 lawyers, 1, 500 doctors, 2,000 engineers and 800 pharmacists.

He gave assurance that the institution would continue to be funded to meet international best practices in education.

The Pro Chancellor of the institution, Prof Oluwole Akande, disclosed that the institution had produced no fewer than 13,000 graduates, since its establishment in 1999.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ambassador Nkoyo Toyota delivered the convocation lecture titled “Restructuring and the future of Nigeria Needs”. (NAN)

 

