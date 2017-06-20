The Sun News
Igbinedion University graduates commissioned into Nigerian Army

— 20th June 2017

Five graduates of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, were, on Saturday, June 3, 2017, commissioned as lieutenants into the Nigerian Army School of Infantry during the passing out parade oath-taking ceremony for Cadets of Direct Short Service Commission Course 23/2016.

A press statement by Obajide Ilugbo, Head, Public Relations Unit of the university said the five graduates were from various colleges. They are: Cdt. O. Obikobe (graduated in 2009 from the Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar College of Engineering) while the trio of Cadet. N. Abdullateef MBBS., Cadet KO Ajose, MBBS and Cadet P. Ukpebor all graduated in 2013 from Oba Okunade Sijuade College of Health Sciences. Sgt. Cadet AA Odogiyan, LLB, graduated in 2014 from the Oba Erediauwa College of Law of Igbinedion University, Okada.

In all, 200 cadets were commissioned as Lieutenants, while five were given awards for distinguished performance during the training programme. They include two of the graduates of Igbinedion University, Okada: Odogiyan who won the Best Male In Drill, Ukpebor, two distinguished awards as the Third Cadet in the Order of Merit and the Best Female in Drill.

Other recipients of award of honour at the colourful parade ceremony were: BSUU M.S. Adamu, COAS Award as the First Cadet in the Order of Merit (he was presented with the Sword of Honour), BCA M. S. Galadima the CIC Award as the second Cadet in Order of Merit, and CS UO Z. Haliru, Best Female in Drill.

The ceremony which was declared open by the Minister of Defence was witnessed by distinguished guests, parents, and family members of the graduating cadets, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai and other top military officers.

