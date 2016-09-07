The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
7th September 2016 - Recession: We should be patient with Buhari –Frank Kokori
7th September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: PDP sues Obaseki, seeks his disqualification
7th September 2016 - A man, his dog and its name
7th September 2016 - When honour bites the dust
7th September 2016 - Igbinedion and the fables of non-performance
7th September 2016 - Dogara, Abubakar and Bauchi people
7th September 2016 - Nigeria/UK deal on looted assets
7th September 2016 - ASUU kicks against 2nd bailout to states
7th September 2016 - Daini Yetunde 08154806566
7th September 2016 - Boko Haram: Why we suffered high casualties –Onu
Home / Opinion / Igbinedion and the fables of non-performance
Luky-Igbinedion

Igbinedion and the fables of non-performance

— 7th September 2016

By BRIAN AJAYI JATTO

“This inauguration marks a fresh beginning in our state. A bright beginning in which the people are the main purpose of government and the target of all our development efforts.  We shall strive to fulfill our own part of the social contract to govern well and transform the lives of the people”.
Being excerpts from the Inauguration Address delivered on May 29, 1999, in Benin City, Edo State, by Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion. As held globally, the function of any government in raising the level of the living standard of its people, is best achieved through those policies, programmes and projects that will impact positively on them.
Right from his inauguration on May 29, 1999, Chief Igbinedion laid an enduring framework for the institutionalisation of workable democratic ideals, good governance and sustainable development that stood the test of time.  His administration came in close proximity to the exit of the military that not only created distortions and structural, defects in the body polity of the nation, but had also created institutional defects due to their prolonged stay in power.
To address these distortions and dislocations and reverse the ominous trend of poverty, lack of infrastructure development, decay and environmental degradation, the Igbinedion Administration embarked on a total restructuring of the Civil Service and the appointment of nineteen (19) Permanent Secretaries and nine (9) Commissioners, within four (4) weeks of the inception of the administration.  On June 22, 1999, he initiated a daily regime of Executive Council meetings, Monday through Friday and starting at 8.am.
Unlike the prevailing practice, the purpose was to carry every member along and make sure that all government policies, programmes and projects were well-articulated and implemented.  Within two (2) months of his assumption of office, Chief Igbinedion started scouting for investors and entrepreneurs in Lagos, Abuja and outside the country, to kickstart the envisioned rapid industrialisation  of Edo State – one of the major planks on which he sought the office of Governor of the state.
With the benefit of hindsight, it is notable that the aggressive and radical approach to programme implementation increased the tempo of economic activities which evolved an enduring economic base that resulted in the government being directly involved in diverse economic activities that included manufacturing and socio-related ones like transportation etc.
As can be gleaned from the pronouncements of key actors on both side of the political divide, the key indicators are premised on issues of validity of educational qualifications; achievements; party and personal blueprints for development and progress of the state which are, by extension, prime indices of administrative and good governance practice or lack of it.  Others border on the trivia and are reminiscent of the Greek Aesop Fables.
It is on this realm that the purveyors of the notion that Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion, the Governor of Edo State between May 29, 1999 and May 29, 2007, did not perform during his tenures of office, argue that the PDP should not be taken seriously.  This set of people fly this kite for political primacy to garner support against the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP), forgetting that it is the same Igbinedion who “adopted” the present governor as an aspirant/candidate and gave him a platform and the means – financial, political etc. – to achieve his political dreams in 2008 and 2012.
In reality, the media advocacy pattern on the dissemination of news, discourse and views about the so-called non-performance of Chief Lucky Igbinedion while in office, virtually directed the people’s perception and understanding of what was at stake.  Facts were deliberately misrepresented. The stance and stand of a large portion of the populace, at that initial period, was largely-drawn from the angle that the media (especially those not owned by the state government), presented, the “non-performance story as” gospel truth.
When re-viewed against globally-held media precedents, the media coverage of the wrongly-held view about Chief Igbinedion, totally abandoned the Fairness Doctrine as there was no visible or recorded attempt made to access or get a proper angle, perspective or intent of the so-call Low Performance Indices.
One of the major factors that militated against Chief Igbinedion getting a fair Press and by extension the people’s understanding, was the brazen fact that he did not engage in media buying, propaganda, courting print and electronic media practitioners to showcase the various programmes, policies and projects his government did on behalf of and for, all Edo people.  In short, Chief Igbinedion did not blow his own trumpet and forbade others from doing so, on his behalf.
Contrary to the vile propaganda unleashed on the Igbinedion Administration by his political traducers within and outside his political domain, the following sectoral layout  of some of the achievements and strides that Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion garnered, are succinct evidence that he performed creditably and was only vilified for political expediency.
This is just a tip of the iceberg; Refurbishing and renovation of classrooms in the primary and secondary segments of the state education set-up by SUBEB. Construction works on over 150 roads and streets in Benin metropolis and across the three senatorial districts.
Procurement of medical equipment for the College of Medicine, AAU, Ekpoma. Construction works on Students Union and hostel blocks at Auchi Polytechnic. Tarring of 70km of campus roads with hot-rolled asphalt in AAU, Ekpoma.
Renovation/Rehabilitation of the Institute of Physical Education, Afuze. Supply of school furniture to post-primary schools in Edo State by the Ministry of Works and Transport.Flood and erosion control works in 10 crises areas in the Benin metropolis.
The list is interminable and all-encompassing, but shorn of the usual Goebellian propaganda that tends to accentuate the sublime and skew those facts and figures that are verifiable, to confuse the citizenry.In view of the foregoing and numerous others, Edolites should, in the exercise of their franchise in the September 10, 2016 governorship election, not expose themselves to the battering ram of so-called progressives, whose set objectives are not pristine, altruistic or masses – oriented but  are selfish in mode and autocratic in execution. They should not eat from a stastaple of self-serving lies and fabrications.
The concocted lies and fables that Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion did not perform, remains what they are: lies and fables.  Chief Igbinedion’s bouquet of achievements and development strides did not go through the crucible of embellishments and strident propaganda in the print and electronic media because he assumed that the “works will speak for themselves”, hence the anomie of truth.  That Igbinedion did not perform, is a page off the Greek Aesop Fables, a folkloric compilation.  He did, albeit exceedingly, well!

Ajayi Jatto writes from Lagos.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Frank-Kokori

Recession: We should be patient with Buhari –Frank Kokori

— 7th September 2016

By Willy Eya Former Secretary-General of the Petroleum Energy and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASAN), Chief Frank Kokori acknowledges that the nation’s economy is currently not doing well but he believes that Nigeria has the potential to survive the turbulent times. His advice is that despite the situation, the people should still…

  • Edo Guber Watch: PDP sues Obaseki, seeks his disqualification

    — 7th September 2016

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has asked a Federal High Court  in Benin City, to stop Godwin Obaseki from contesting the September 10 election for alleged false claims and information on oath to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Obaseki is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). State Chairman of…

  • Biodun Ogunyemi

    ASUU kicks against 2nd bailout to states

    — 7th September 2016

    By Gabriel Dike Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has opposed a second bailout proposal to states. ASUU National President, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi said at a symposium organised by ASUU University of Lagos branch that governors must account forwhat they did with first bailout and other statutory funds accruing to states. Ogunyemi faulted the request…

  • pulse-ogbonnaya-onu-minister-science-and-technology-300x160.jpg

    Boko Haram: Why we suffered high casualties –Onu

    — 7th September 2016

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said Nigeria suffered some  embarrassment for alleged use of substandard weapons to prosecute the anti-insurgency war. He said it was avoidable if the nation had a functional defence industry. The minister, who stated this while delivering a lecture titled: “The role of…

  • Audu Ogbeh use

    Hunger in Nigeria to last a while, says Ogbeh

    — 7th September 2016

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh said  yesterday, that hunger in the country will last more than expected. Ogbeh said this when he inspected the Ebonyi State Government Demonstration Farm in Ezillo during operation ‘One man, one hectare’ agricultural programme initiated  to boost agriculture in the state. Ogbeh …

  • army brutality

    Soldiers batter, rob conductor

    — 7th September 2016

    • ‘We’ll fish them out’ By Daniel Anokwuru A bus conductor Mr. Everton Ugochukwu Chionwe, has allegedly escaped being killed by soldiers from the Central Vehicle Depot (CVD) Barracks Ojo Cantonment  Lagos. Chionwe was allegedly battered and robbed of his money and phone by the soldiers. Narrating his ordeal, he said: “I am living today…

  • Emergencyof the deceased

    Mudslide wreaks havoc in Lagos

    — 7th September 2016

    •Newly married woman killed, others wounded, as unending downpour continues By Tessy Igomu and Job Osazuwa A mudslide occurred in Lagos yesterday, as torrential rains continued to ravage the metropolis. A woman, who reportedly got married two weeks ago, died in the incident that occurred in Agidingbi, Ikeja, the state capital. The rain, which started…

  • Army in creek against NDA

    Military reads riot act to militants

    — 7th September 2016

    By Sam Otti The Defence Headquarters has vowed to continue its ongoing military campaign in the Niger Delta to purge the region of criminals and economic saboteurs. The army said despite the Federal Government’s olive branch to broker peace and proffer lasting solution to the lingering problem in the oil-rich region, some groups were still…

  • orji-kalu-754x500

    Kalu’s foundation partners Catholic Church on human trafficking, others

    — 7th September 2016

    Former governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday night, in Abuja, revealed that Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation would soon partner with the Catholic Church, through Caritas Foundation to combat human trafficking, health-related issues, among others. Kalu, who disclosed this when he hosted Catholic Bishops, Ambassadors, politicians and other top religious and government topshots…

  • President-Muhammadu-Buhari-in-AGH

    Nigeria to be out of economic problem soon –Buhari

    — 7th September 2016

    …Recommends Obaseki to voters From Tony Osauzo, Benin President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday in Benin, the Edo State capital, announced that the country would soon be out of its economic problems. Addressing a crowd of All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful during the party’s grand finale campaign rally for Saturday’s election, the President also disclosed that the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351