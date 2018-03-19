IG withdraws policemen attached to VIPs, others

The IGP made this known during his monthly meeting with Commissioners of Police and other senior officers in Abuja.

To ensure strict compliance to the directive, Idris said that a task force headed by ACP Mohammed Dankwara had been constituted at the police Force headquarters in Abuja, adding that State Commissioners of Police are to replicate same at their commands with immediate effect.

He said: “In view of the current security challenges in the country, it has become expedient for the Nigeria Police Force to streamline the deployment of its personnel attached to political and public office holders, aimed at enhancing effective and efficient policing in the country.

“To this effect, a memo will be forwarded to the President for approval which will serve as a template for deployment to VIPs and public office holders in the country.”

According to him, the directive include entrepreneurs, multinational companies as well as corporate individuals, adding that any of these organisations that require the services of the officers and are found worthy would be considered from the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the force on application for re-validation through the states commissioners of police where they are domiciled.

He said, “By so doing, I am charging the Commissioners of Police with the responsibility of supervising such official deployment and thereby holding them accountable,” Idris said.

The IGP, who also spoke on illegal use of siren and abuse of spy number plates, directed holders of all police plate numbers to return them to the Force Transport Officer (FTO) at the headquarters and they are expected to apply for re-validation.

He, however, said a task force formed under ACP Mohammed Dankwara should ensure that all state commissioners of police in the various commands to comply with this directives and the list of the task force team be forwarded to the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations on or before 31, March, 2018.

The IGP also used the occasion to decorate some senior police officers who were recently promoted to their next ranks by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Among the newly decorated officers to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) is Danjuma Ibrahim who was recently acquitted by a Federal High Court over APO 6 killings.

Recall that Ibrahim was alleged to have connived with other officers to cause the death of Igbo traders arrested by the police attached to Garki Police Division, Abuja on June 7, 2005, but he was acquitted by the court and reinstated by the Police authorities.