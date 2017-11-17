IFAD to support Sokoto CDAs on agriculture

The Sun News
From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The International Fund For Agricultural Development (IFAD), in collaboration with the Federal Government, has concluded arrangements to support Community Development Associations to boost agricultural businesses in 17 local government areas of Sokoto State.

The Country Programme Manager of IFAD, Mr. Ben Odoemena, disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Sokoto on Friday.

He underscored the role of community development associations to the attainment of the objectives of this programme.

Odoemena explained that the visit to Sokoto was to conduct assessment on the level of preparations made by community development associations in respective states in the North.

He maintained that IFAD was determined to ascertain the level of the preparations made so far by the community Development Associations before the commencement of the projects in the state.

His words: “That is the reason why we are in Sokoto to see whether these groups are adequately prepared to start receiving support in order to continue with their agricultural businesses.

“We are aware that they are anxious for the projects to start but there is need for IFAD to conduct proper check on them to ascertain the level of their preparation.

“We are also here to clarify the difference between CBARDP which is focused on building clinics, schools among others and CASP, where the attention will mainly focus on three commodity value chains which will give farmers the opportunity to earn more in their business activities.”he stated.

The country programme manager said considering the importance of youth in the society, the programme would train them on various vocational skills that would enable them to be self reliant.

In his remarks, the State Programme Officer of IFAD, Alhaji Aminu Dogondaji, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Fund to ensure a successful exercise in the state.

He stated that the Sokoto State Support Office of the Fund will do whatever it takes to ensure the implementation of the programme in various communities in the state.

The team visited Saida and Romo villages in Tambuwal local government area, Rabah village area of Rabah local government area as well as Jirga village area of Bodinga local government council.​

