If your husband wants to take another wife, let him

It is no longer news how far some women have gone and are willing to go to stop their husbands from taking another wife.

Many women have endangered their lives fighting such battles and some lost their lives in the process, while others ended in prison for murdering their husbands or the other woman. And you ask ‘what really shall it profit a woman to keep a man by all means, yet lose his affection and her sanity?’

We are witnesses to some men’s obsession with male children. Some women’s quest for a male child to validate their position has left them birthing more than 7, 8 or even 9 children and in most of such cases these women lose their lives at child birth leaving behind their 9 or 10 female children at the mercy of a new wife.

There are women who are married for over 10, 15 and even 20 years without a child, while some may have taken in and had miscarriage once or twice.

Others may not have ever taken in at all, the emotional pain and verbal abuse some of them are enduring for their inability to give their husbands children are better imagined than experienced. God’s time is the best, but if he wishes to take another wife, please let him, especially if he is against adoption.

Some marriages have children both male and female and in a supposedly happy home but out of nowhere the husband expresses his desire to take a second wife. This is when some wives go berserk.

They start visiting witch doctors, becoming depressingly religious, threatening to kill their husbands and also commit suicide should they go on with their plans.

You are further driving your selfish and insensitive husband into the other woman’s arms and your once happy relationship is becoming toxic, vicious, violent and bitter.

It’s no use fighting such battle. Ask your husband if there is something you are not doing right and how you can improve on it, but if there is none, let him go ahead.

Calmly, just suggest he gets another apartment for himself and his new bride. And if you can’t stand him, please seek for divorce and have your peace of mind.

If you have children already be it all girls or a mix of boys and girls, the wisest decision will be to stay alive and raise them into responsible adults rather than kill yourself fighting a lost battle and leaving them at the mercy of a step mother or relatives.

You may or may not accept or give this opinion a thought but the truth remains, your marriage is already beyond saving when your husband makes up his mind to marry another woman and his decision may have nothing to do with you. You both are in different places emotionally.

No woman is comfortable sharing her husband with another woman but for your sanity and longevity always prepare your mind for surprises in marriage, like 5% shock absorber.

If you keep swearing ‘over my dead body for my husband to take another wife’ and you insist on it, so shall it be. Life is too short to worry over issues one cannot change.

Re: How men give off signs they are unfaithful

“I have always wondered how my woman gets to predict correctly that I’m cheating, now I know better. Thank you for this expo”

From Kenny, Lagos

“It is true really some women choose to play dumb. My wife will always laugh hysterically while shaking her head whenever I start spoiling for a fight or just looking for any opportunity to leave the house. I’m really an amateur. She’s such a peace lover”

From Francis, Rivers State

“You can never see any signs from me. Though a woman may have a very strong instinct but usually, they accuse one wrongly”

From Ali, Kano

“Your piece today is anti women because it’s a clue to men that their antics are already known by women. Now they will play up a back up scheme. What do you think?”

