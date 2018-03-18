The Sun News
Latest
18th March 2018 - If You Let Your Husband Eat Out Always, Don’t Blame Him For What Follows – Empress Pat Baywood Ibe
18th March 2018 - How accountable are you
18th March 2018 - How I became music star in Europe
18th March 2018 - It’s another award for Papa B
18th March 2018 - Media, hate speech and 2019 election
18th March 2018 - Influx of fake cables: SON now empowered to bite – DG
18th March 2018 - IGP’s disobedience to Buhari’s order and matters arising
18th March 2018 - Benue State University, please do the needful for Shima Ajav
18th March 2018 - The Kenyatta-Odinga rapprochement
18th March 2018 - Electoral Law : Pro and anti-Buhari Reps set for battle
Home / Features / If You Let Your Husband Eat Out Always, Don’t Blame Him For What Follows – Empress Pat Baywood Ibe

If You Let Your Husband Eat Out Always, Don’t Blame Him For What Follows – Empress Pat Baywood Ibe

— 18th March 2018

Christy Anyanwu

Empress Pat Dewuibe is the Deputy Managing Director of Baywood Continental Limited, an oil and gas company based in Lagos. She had previously worked with the Nigeria Labour Congress years before leaving the labour movement to help her husband run his business.

In addition to assisting the husband, she is also managing her own business, a Spa Lavender, through which she gives expression to her passion for enhancing women’s beauty. In this interview, Mrs Ibe shares her insights on the secrets for successful marriage.

What is it like working with your husband?

It’s not an easy thing. But the thing is that once we get to the office, we know we are in a work environment. In the office environment there’s nothing like husband and wife till we get home. That means everybody is in his or her own place doing what is necessary to make the company grow. He has his office and I have my own. By the way, I work as the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Human Resources and Finance of the company.

Did you start working with your husband from inception?

No. I joined his business in 2003. It happened that he had a major project that took him outside the country to Canada. He knew that it would entail a long stay. As he was planning the trip he suggested that the best bet was for me to join the company. That was how I piloted the company till he came back.

How was life growing up?

I grew up partly in Enugu and Lagos as a young girl. I am the last born in the family. Everybody in the family was fond of me and they took care of me as the baby of the house. They provided all my needs in their own little way at that time. My growing up was quite interesting. While I was in school, I was an active member of the kegites (Palm Wine Drinking Club). I love it till tomorrow. If I run into members of the club in any occasion I like associating with them. After I left school and settled down, I joined the Nigeria Labour Congress, where I worked all through the tenure of Ali Ciroma, Paschal Bafyau and Adams Oshiomhole. Within the first two years of working there, I met my husband. He said he did not want to be married to a labour unionist, neither did he want me to be so active in the course of my career. I thought about it and considered my marriage more important and so I resigned.

But you look so calm, you just don’t cut the image of an activist?

With time, a lot of things have changed. My involvement with the labour movement was years ago -1987/91 – a long time ago. Also, being a wife there are several reasons for me to cool down. I have had to take care of the kids and engage in other activities. Back then I had so much to do on the home front. So I needed to calm down to achieve everything good as a wife and mother.

Do you have any memorable moment as an activist?

Yes. When I worked with Ali Ciroma, there was one strike held at the time that made the military government to suspend the labour movement. All of us who were in labour unionism, especially those of us who were working directly with NLC were suspended indefinitely. An administrator was appointed to take care of the affairs of the Nigeria Labour Congress. The interesting part of it was that we were hiding and moving from one place to the other and not using phones to communicate. It took about three months for us to be recalled. But then, when we were called back, Ali Ciroma at that point retired from active trade unionism. Another memorable one were the opportunities I got to attend trade union courses outside the country.

Of all businesses, why did you choose to invest in a spa?

I love being pampered. Each time I go outside the country, the first thing I do when checking into a hotel is to ask if there is a spa. As time passed, the desire to provide the same service that I have been exposed to abroad began to grow in me and get very strong. Again, I realized that Spa has gone further than having a massage and facials. It is now more about beauty and health. Also, the increasing risk of heart attack at this point owning a Spa provides you with opportunity to be pampered and to pamper other people. Some people are beautiful but they have not discovered their real beauty. By the time they are exposed to spa services they now discover their hidden beauty. I ensure that we make provision for couples to use the same room in the spa because as a married woman if my husband tells me he’s going to a spa my mind goes somewhere else and I won’t have peace of mind. But with the new innovation of accommodating the woman’s spouse, whatever is happening to your husband is also happening to you in the spa room. I must say that there should be an awareness of spa because it has gone further than massage and facials. I’m opening the third spa soon. I have in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu.

What would you say are the secret for a successful marriage?

The keys to a successful marriage are patience, tolerance, submissiveness and love. Putting God first in everything you do is very crucial. Once you have all these in place, then nothing will go wrong with your marriage. Above all, I do my cooking. I cook for my husband if I’m in the country. Suppose I would be out of the country, I make enough food and keep in the fridge for him. I don’t joke with my husband’s food. Because of this, it’s difficult for him to eat out. If you don’t take care of your husband’s stomach, you are pushing him out to the restaurants to eat. Eating out will then lead to so many other things out there. Once you are able to cook for your husband, clean your house, tidy up the bedroom, have healthy environment, then every other thing will always fall into place.

What is your kind of style?

I like to stand out wherever I go. I go for the best designer in town. You have to spend money to get the best. If you are able to do that, then you will look elegant. If you keep going to all the tailors in Lagos then you would be wearing Lagos uniform because anywhere you go, you see the same style and design on other people.  Once you are able to spend money and go to the best designer that you can afford, it may not be the best but the one that meets your need, you are good to go. 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How I became music star in Europe

— 18th March 2018

Tosin Ajirire and Josephine Chidebe Austria-based Nigerian songwriter cum singer, Rose May Alaba, started writing her own songs as a teenager. Two years ago, she started doing music professionally. Now, at 23, she has four singles to her credit, including writing the theme song of the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games and showcasing the stuff…

  • Influx of fake cables: SON now empowered to bite – DG

    — 18th March 2018

    …Lauds CAMAN for donating vehicle for enforcement activities Enyeribe Ejiogu The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has assured members of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN) that it would deploy its ardent enforcement efforts and the prosecutorial powers bestowed on it under the SON Act (as amended), in the onerous task of combatting the influx…

  • Electoral Law : Pro and anti-Buhari Reps set for battle

    — 18th March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja There is anxiety in  the House of Representatives over the new electoral law passed recently by the National Assembly. In the aftermath of the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the new electoral law, the chairman,  House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Abdulrasak Namda  said the House would…

  • No respite for Oyegun as APC crisis deepens

    — 18th March 2018

     Olakunle Olafioye Chief John Adigie Oyegun, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, should be having a rethink over his jeers and sneers at those he tagged prophets of doom shortly after the decision of the national caucus of the party to extend the tenure of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, which…

  • 2019 Presidency: Buhari Must Run – Dogowa

    — 18th March 2018

      …Lists Conditions For Genuine Peace  In Kano Apc Desmond Mgboh, Kano Hon Alhassan Ado Dogowa, is the leader of the Northern caucus in the House of Representatives, representing Dogowa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State in the Green Chamber. He is in his fourth term in the House, a member of the National Executive Committee,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share