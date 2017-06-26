The Sun News
Latest
26th June 2017 - 9 dead as tourist boat capsizes in Colombia
26th June 2017 - Another Nigerian crashes out at World Taekwondo Championships
26th June 2017 - Institute to train over 2,000 DSS, Police personnel, others
26th June 2017 - EU worries over 372 trade barriers against exporters
26th June 2017 - South Africa bans sale of live hens
26th June 2017 - You’re doing your best but it’s not enough, Fayose tells Osinbajo
26th June 2017 - Lagos lawmaker gives GCE forms to 200 students
26th June 2017 - Multiple suicide bomb attacks kill 16 in Borno
26th June 2017 - If you are not happy with Buhari, vote him out, says Ooni
26th June 2017 - Pharmacists advocate stiffer penalties for drug trafficking, abuse
Home / Cover / National / If you are not happy with Buhari, vote him out, says Ooni

If you are not happy with Buhari, vote him out, says Ooni

— 26th June 2017

Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, says if Nigerian youths are not happy with President Muhammadu Buhari, they should vote him out in the next election.

Speaking in an interview aired  on The Osasu Show, the king said the youth were yet to fathom how powerful they are in the scheme of things., admonishing them to quit complaining about the misdeeds of government.

He admonished them to stop complaining about the misdeeds of government.

When asked what government must do to better the lot of the Nigerian youth, the monarch said: “Why must it be government, government? Who is government? It is the people that are behind the government.

“If you are not happy with your president, you go for another election, and you will vote your president out. If you are happy with your president, you will continue with that government for them to be in power.

“Truth be told, we Nigerians don’t know our power yet. We don’t know our voting power, yet. Until we know it, we won’t stop complaining, especially the youth. Once we know it, we won’t complain again.

“My school of thought is let us, first of all, organise ourselves and let us talk positively about this country. Let us stop derogatory, hate speeches. Things that will continue to divide everybody further.”

The ooni also advised against hate speech, division and projection of negative energy among countrymen.

“Truth be told, the youth don’t know their power yet. Fortunately, power belongs to the youth of Nigeria. Once they can get themselves together, that power belongs to them,” he said.

“So my advice to them is to stop hate speeches. They should stop being not focused. I understand the frustrations, I understand absolutely. I live all my life for the youth –every day of my life, I live it for the youth.

“My advice; 2019, they should vote right. Whoever that they think will do Nigeria justice, that will not divide us further, that will unite us further, and make us be a better nation, let us rally round that person.”

Ooni also spoke on his relationship with Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, saying he has no rift with the king but the media only “over-celebrated the situation”.

Some months back, a video of the Lagos monarch refusing to exchange pleasantries with his Ife counterpart went viral, and it elicited different reactions. (TheCable)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Azzo 26th June 2017 at 4:05 pm
    Reply

    Well spoken my dear respectable King and Ooni. But you see, when you say Youths vote is powerful, that can only be when and if it is counted and accounted for properly at the polls. The elders, particularly the recycled old politicians have not ( and I don’t think will ever) allow the youth votes to count in this country. The only that can happen is through vicious force but against the elders – political elders. They are the bane of the society we live in. They need to be taken to task.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Another Nigerian crashes out at World Taekwondo Championships

— 26th June 2017

Santos Akhilele lost to his Guatemalan opponent on Monday to join two other Nigerians on the sidelines of the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships (WTC) holding in Muju, South Korea. Fighting in the men’s -68 kg category of the championships, Akhilele lost 14-16 to Andres Zelaya of Guatemala in a Round of 64 bout. Earlier in…

Share

  • Institute to train over 2,000 DSS, Police personnel, others

    — 26th June 2017

    My project Institute of Security and Strategic Studies, a Non-Governmental Organisation, says it will hold a three-day training workshop for over 2,000 personnel of the DSS, Police and the Nigeria Immigration Service. The Rector of the Institute, Mr Eze Ignatius, who made the disclosure at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, said the training…

    Share

  • EU worries over 372 trade barriers against exporters

    — 26th June 2017

    The European Union has expressed worry over 372 trade barriers against its exporters in 2016 largely by some of the G20 countries. The union in its annual report published on Monday stated that largest share of the barriers came from Russia, Brazil, China, India and Indonesia. The EU expressed concern that Russia introduced the largest…

    Share

  • South Africa bans sale of live hens

    — 26th June 2017

    South Africa has banned the sale of live hens throughout the country in a bid to control an outbreak of highly contagious H5N8 bird flu, the government said, on Monday. The country’s department of agriculture said in a statement that no humans had been affected. “Exports of processed poultry products, live chickens and fresh produce…

    Share

  • You’re doing your best but it’s not enough, Fayose tells Osinbajo

    — 26th June 2017

    Governor Ayo Fayose,  of Ekiti state, says Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is doing his best to address some challenges in the country but he needs to put in more efforts. Alleging that the Igbo have been made to “suffer forever” because of their role in the civil war, Fayose appealed to the Federal Government to…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share