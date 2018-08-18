The bishop pointed out the essence of true leadership which is leaving behind a good legacy – the type that would become a reference: “If only you were here”

Mike Awoyinfa

“What will you be remembered for when you die? In life, you will only be remembered by the problems you created or the ones you solved. So which one will you be remembered for? May you be remembered for good in the name of Jesus! ”

These were the soul-searching words of Bishop Humphrey Erumaka, the Founder and General Overseer of Wordbase Assembly, Okota, Lagos, as he explored the question of leadership in his church during the launch of three new books he had written bringing his total authorship tally to fifteen books. The new books are: Assurance of Heaven By Grace, God At My Confused Junction and Accurate Leadership.

Of the three books, the one that earned the spotlight this Sunday morning is Accurate Leadership, the book that teaches leadership so vividly, anchored on deep spiritual and intellectual insights. With the governor of his home state Abia, His Excellency, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu present as the special guest of honour, Bishop Erumaka was in his elements as he lucidly dissected and explained the imperatives of leadership. Even the governor had his own share of the leadership message with the bishop saying: “When you are no more in leadership, what would people say about you?”

But then the man of God wasn’t just singling out Governor Ikpeazu. Like those prophets of old, he was simply telling everybody in the position of leadership, be you are a political leader, a corporate leader, a church leader or a leader even in the household to take leadership seriously. His theme this morning is “If only you were here,” chosen from John 11:21 where an anguished Martha said to Jesus: “Lord, if only you were here, my brother would not have died.” From that biblical text, Erumaka, like the captain of a ship took his congregation on a leadership cruise, a historical journey into the past and present where the great deeds of dead heroes were remembered.