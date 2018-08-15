If I were Saraki…

If you listen to Oshiomhole pontificating about how Saraki took APC’s crown to PDP, you would almost think that the APC made Saraki Senate President.

Steve Nwosu

Anybody who bought the cock and bull story about the federal government banning codeine and Tramadol obviously did not watch the two political rallies that held in Akwa Ibom State recently. I saw old men, many of them above 60 years old, jumping like they were on steroids, and telling lies that would leave the Devil green with envy. They were contradicting and condemning themselves with reckless abandon. And their equally ‘stoned’ audience clapped and giggled, with very few of them able to remember what they just heard, or why they were clapping in the first place. Only Tramadol, qat, glue and codeine, or a combination of all, could have induced such hyperactivity.

But I don’t want to talk about Uyo, Ikot Ekpene or even Bauchi today. I have a more ‘pressing matter of urgent national importance’ at hand: the seeming one-point agenda of both the APC and the Muhammadu Buhari presidency to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Against the backdrop of its 49 members, in a Senate of 109 members, 53 of whom are allegedly of the All Progressives Congress (APC), no Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator has the ‘right’ to be Senate President. But if your name is Bukola Saraki, then, you probably have the right. And you know what? It is legit! And not even all the veins on Adams Oshiomhole’s clean-shaven head, and neck, can change that.

And talking of Oshiomhole, I will not join the Dancing Senator from Osun in alleging that the APC chairman does not have a First School Leaving Certificate. I am, however, convinced the former Edo State governor either reads his Constitution upside-down, or the statute book may have lost some vital details in the course of interpreting it from English to Oshiomhole’s native language.

That is the only explanation that can suffice for the conviction with which the APC chairman is going about his crusade for Saraki’s impeachment. He adds “constitutionally” almost as an afterthought when he says Saraki must be impeached. That the Kwara strongman has stolen APC’s crown and taken it to PDP. That he must either resign or be impeached.

