If I had another chance, I would marry OJB again – Widow, Korede Okungbowa

By Tony Ogaga

A year after music producer, OJB Jezreel passed on, his spouse, Korede has opened up on her experience marrying an artiste.

In an interview with Entertainer during the first year memorial of OJB at Freedom Park, Lagos, the widow says her reason for immortalising Jigga, as OJB was popularly called, was to keep his memory alive.

The professional dancer talked about other issues bothering on her career, her children and pet project. Enjoy it.

How did you meet OJB?

I met OJB when I was introduced into the industry in 2003. That was when I met D1 and Kenny Ogungbe, and we shot some videos. They introduced me to video production as a dancer. They gave me a job that I did and they liked it. That was how I started as a dancer. OJB and I worked on a couple of other videos and then one thing led to the other.

How are you coping with the kids without their father?

I am grateful to God because without Him we can’t do anything. God has been faithful and I am grateful to Him for bringing the family this far without OJB.

Was it love at first sight when you met and decided to marry OJB? How did he propose to you?

It wasn’t love at first sight because I met him in 2003 and we started dating around 2005. We all used to hang out around his studio in Surulere, Lagos, and he was very nice and accommodating to all of us. We met at his place whenever we had rehearsals and it was like a home to all of us.

If someone needed dancers, Jigga always hooked us up. Most of the time we were together and we got closer, and before we knew it, we fell in love and he proposed to me in 2008.

We were going to an event together, and before we got into the car, he stopped me and asked if I would marry him. There and then he presented me with a ring, a very nice ring. Of course, I said yes. Jigga and I dated for like three years before getting married because I wanted to be sure he was the man for me. And the more we got to know each other, the more we got to fall in love with each other. If I had another chance, I will marry OJB all over again.

A year after, how are you dealing with OJB’s death?

I thank God for His grace. We have been able to cope, thanks to friends and family members who have been supportive, and you know, seeing them everyday inspires me and has taught me to remain focused, because there is a bigger picture beyond crying and feeling sad every day. We thank God we have been able to pull through this one year, and by the grace of God, we will keep coming through.

Could you share your most treasured memories with OJB?

I remember when I was still in school. In my second year, he threw me a surprise birthday party. He was so sweet. We used to be very good friends and very close, because we did most things together. I miss the times we shared together. I miss the times he came home with ice cream and pizza for the kids, and we just sat in the living room and watched movies all day. He was not the outgoing type so he loved staying indoors. We usually had fun with the kids. They miss him a lot. Every day they talk about him, most especially my son. My daughter now understands that daddy is gone forever. Anytime my son sees him on television, he starts crying. There is no day we don’t miss Jigga. God rest his soul.

What was the greatest advice he gave you?

Jigga did not just advise me, he has impacted knowledge and wisdom in me. When he talks to you, he doesn’t just tell you what to do, he teaches you how to act. He taught me to listen first before talking, because I am not a patient person. He taught me how not to react spontaneously to situations. He taught me patience and independence. He will always lead me, saying ‘try this and try that’. He has pushed me this far in life and I am very grateful for that. I pray we will never mourn again. A year has rolled by and I think I have mourned enough. It is time to move on.

An event was held in OJB’s honour on June 15, precisely a day after he died. What inspired it?

I think Jigga inspired it. He was selfless and gave so much to the music industry. The OJB Legacy seminar is all about keeping his legacy alive in a way that will bring people together, with a view to giving back to society, just like he did when he was alive. And that was how we came up with the OJB Legacy Seminar. This year’s edition was dedicated to music producers and it was themed: ‘Producers Take Home in the Growing Music Industry’. I organised it in conjunction with OJB Foundation. It is going to be an annual event. And we are going to be changing the theme every year and it would also include an annual concert that will reflect developments in the music industry. We are glad that this year was such a success, so we are already planning for next year, and I am sure he is somewhere up there smiling down on us.

The industry could benefit by using it as a platform for empowerment. We are not limiting ourselves to just seminars. We will be doing concerts and also, we are hoping it will grow into a talent show in future, because Jigga has always wanted a talent show to encourage up and coming artistes and to give back to society. I am praying that God will strengthen me so I can carry it for as long as I live. He deserved a lot more

What did you learn from his life?

If you know OJB very well, you will know he is selfless and has a heart of gold. His integrity is impeccable. I learnt to be my own person, to grow and not worry about what people think about me. Before I met OJB, I had never done any project, but ever since I met him, I have handled a lot of projects and I have been inspired to even do more. Part of it is the OJB Legacy Seminar I just started. The experience of living with OJB has made me the woman that I am today, because I spent most of my growing years with him. And I will remain grateful to him for as long as I live.

We understand you delved into artiste management a while ago, how is it going?

I have always been interested in artiste management. I manage Toyin Adelayan aka LTY Sleek, who has a band called ‘The Originals’. We perform at different clubs; we play at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja. We perform there every month. And the OJB legacy seminar is a project that is very close to my heart. I take it very seriously and it is a major project I am going to be working on every year.