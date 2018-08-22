If I am in government…

I desire to see things move well for my state (Imo) and my country Nigeria. I did not take to criticism because I want to destroy anybody, I have my own fault, no man is fault free not even Christ during his earthly ministry. No one is perfect yes, none is good. Christ even authenticated and demonstrated same when someone came to Him and exclaimed, “Good Master and Jesus answered him “Why callest thou me good? There is none good but one that is God.” Matt. 19:16-17.

Yes, none is good except the Lord. As humans, we are made up of imperfection and it reflects in whatever we do; as a result, criticism gives us the chance of correcting ourselves. One Chinese Proverb says, “Think of your own faults the first part of the night when you are awake, and of the faults of others the latter part of the night when you are asleep.” In the words of Anne McCaffrey “Make no judgments where you have no compassion”.

Whatever you dislike in other people, be sure to correct it in yourself before you can criticize any. Though, it takes courage to criticize anyone particularly a leader that is not performing well. The courage to criticize is given by God hence such courage is a special grace under pressure. Yes, this kind of courage is not the absence of fear but the willingness to push on in the face of fear.

A sage once noted, “Twice I did good, and heard it never, once I did evil and heard it ever.” We are living in the world where people will slap you on the back behind your face and then slap you again in the face behind your back. Whatever you make of this assertion is criticism!

Criticism is a major mirror that reflects the identity of the critic. Constructive criticism does the best by showing the way the criticized should follow. I am aware that it is not an easy task to do better in any endeavour one finds himself; at the same time the duty of a critic is to discover new paths and proffer solutions to them. I do not think being a pure humanitarian and social critic is an abomination. A critic wants the best for his state and his nation too. Though while I have received commendation from those who are real patriotic Nigerians for doing good by pointing out areas that government should follow in order to deliver the dividend of democracy to the electorates, few have seen me as an enemy to any government in power. In as much as I am aware of the common fact that Imo people are not worth dying for because they do not know what they want. They simply do what they are hypnotized to do. Well, they should not be blamed because going by the revelation that came from the desk of Citizen Ikenna Samuelson Iwuoha some time ago; on the negative spiritual implication of esoteric sacrifices one will be persuaded to infer that Imolites are under deep esoteric spell and hex. If Mr. Samuelson revelations are real, then, Imo is in total trouble and any critic who folds his hands amidst this great battle that has dovetail into deep hocus pocus and political cum economic abracadabra should be held responsible should anything worse than our present state happens to Imo State. On the other hand, if his revelations are untrue and regarded as a ranting voice of the cricket in a desert, then the critic should as well call him to order.