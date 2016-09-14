If Buhari fails, we’ve all failed –Alao

By Ayo Alonge

Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Alao has said if President Muhammadu Buhari is to succeed with his economic reforms, the support of Nigerians are needed.

Alao, who is fondly called Baba Aladura, called on Nigerians to unite and pray for Buhari’s success.

The prophet made this call when he delivered a keynote address at the 91st Seraphim Day anniversary with the theme “I Have Set the Lord Always Before Me” held at Seraphim Land on Kilometre 40, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

“Buhari needs our collective prayers.

“If he fails, we have all failed, but, if he succeeds and the economy becomes buoyant, we will all reap the benefits.

“So, there is the need for all of us to cooperate with him for our own benefit,” he said.

The cleric also advised Nigerians to patronise locally-made goods in order to strengthen the naira and urged political leaders to think inwards.

He said government must go back to the drawing board and learn from the country’s founding fathers, who, despite religious and tribal sentiments, enthroned peace and economic stability in the regions in the First Republic.

Alao said Nigeria is destined for greatness and stressed that Nigerians must change their present attitude of deep-rooted tribalistic sentiments as well as religious intolerance as witnessed in some parts of the country for the country.

Baba Aladura explained that God is the only way out of Nigeria’s predicament, adding that Nigerians must strive to stand on the path of truth, respect for human dignity and love towards fellow human being.

He also tasked Christians all over the country to shun corruption, especially members of the C&S Unification of Nigeria.

The cleric threatened that any member of the church found to have corruptly enriched himself/herself would be ostracised from the church.

He added that members must shun all forms of profane acts, adding that all sacrifices are fetish and against the liturgy of the church.

While enjoining all members to be fully involved in the development of the Moses Orimolade University, Omuaran, Alao urged all members of Cherubim & Seraphim family worldwide to come together in unity. According to him, the unity of the Church remains a crucial cause that must be pursued tirelessly.