IED’s worst trend of insecurity – Nwodo

— 1st May 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has described the use of  ‘Improvised Explosive Devise (IED’s) as the worst and emerging trend of insecurity in the country.

Nwodo said this yesterday, when the Enugu State chapter of the organisation paid him a visit.
He thanked God that no life was lost to the bomb explosion that rocked his home last Sunday, stressing that some other persons might not be that lucky.

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, who led some other police officials to the scene, said the explosion was suspected to be an ‘IED’ thrown from outside the fence into Nwodo’s compound.

“It was only, but a symbol of the dangerous trend of insecurity emerging in the country. I thank God Almighty that no life was lost. Though I was lucky, but some other persons might not be lucky enough,” he said.
Nwodo attributed the incident to moral decadence, adverse  influence of alcohol and drugs among the youths, saying it portends great danger to the growth of the country if the trend is not reversed.

The Igbo leader, who disclosed that he started receiving naughty messages that seemed to constitute a threat to his life  after his statements on the Igbo nation, at the 12th convocation lecture of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), earlier this year, added that he was never deterred and has continued to maintain a just cause for the Igbo race and the country at large.

However, he thanked the leaders of state and local government chapters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for their immediate concern, saying he has received thousands of calls from both Igbo and non-Igbo across the globe, after the incident.
Speaking earlier, President of Enugu State chapter of the organisation, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, who led the group, said they were compelled to associate with Nwodo at this time, because he has proved to be a worthy leader, who is always fighting a just cause for the Igbo nation.

“What happened to you is affecting all of us. You are the leader of the Igbo race, because you represent us well. You have not been found wanting in defending our people. At a later date, the whole of Igbo race will come to show solidarity with you,” he said.

Ogbonnia said in addition to the on going investigation by the police, to get at the suspects, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership will embark on its private investigation in ensuring the suspects and their sponsors are found and handed over to law enforcement agencies.

