Idyl’s victory shows Bayelsa not about militant activities – Bayelsa Govt

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has described the emergence of Daniel Doingoil popularly known as Idyl as the winner of the recently concluded singing competition, ” the voice Nigeria in South Africa as an indication Bayelsa is not about militant activities. Doingoli an undergraduate student at the state-owned Niger Delta University, Amassoma hails from Kolokuma in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state. The state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite congratulated the winner and described his victory as a morale booster for other teeming youths in the state. He said Idyl with his scintillating performance has showed to the World that Bayelsa state is not and should not be seen as a place for militant activities. Obuebite also extended his congratulations to Idyl’s coach while he was in the house, Timi Dakolo and other coaches – Yemi Alade, Waje, and Patoranking who at one point or the other helped him achieve this victory. He also commended the people of Bayelsa state particularly and Nigerians in general for voting for IDYL, and also the judges who were not political in taking the decision of announcing the winner. Obuebite seized the opportunity to call on youths in the state who have one talent or the other to always pursue their dream irrespective of whatever challenge they face on their way to achieving that dream. ‘’ You would recalled that the state came third and fifth respectively in NECO and WAEC. Also, St. Judes Secondary school female basketball team retained the trophy in the just concluded MILO basketball competition for secondary schools in Nigeria. The Restoration government’s huge investment in education sector particular the youths is continuing to yield desirable dividend,’’ he said.