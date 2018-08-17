– The Sun News
Home / Literary Review / Identity Tones: Madu’s exhibition revs up at Artyrama
IDENTITY TONES

Identity Tones: Madu’s exhibition revs up at Artyrama

— 17th August 2018

Identity Tones is a gradation of his artistic ingenuity and an unassailable imaginative wavelength. In this latest work, Madu contemplates the effect of globalisation on African identity

Henry Akubuiro

It’s a moment to relish for the multi-disciplinary artist, John Madu, as Artyrama presents his artworks today, Friday August 18, 2018, at the Artyrama Popup Gallery, Awolowo Road Ikoyi, Lagos.

The exhibition will begin with a one- hour fireside chat with the artist followed by a series of viewings from today till next Friday, August 24, 2018.

Madu’s work is represented through personal iconographic symbols such as metaphors, texture, indigenous patterns and colors. The philosophy behind his works rests on the premise that true art is based on a chain reaction to socio-economic issues or his immediate environment.

Identity Tones is a gradation of his artistic ingenuity and an unassailable imaginative wavelength. In this latest work, Madu contemplates the effect of globalisation on African identity, using collages, portraiture, figurative symbolism and mixed media to bring it to life. The eclectic mix of source material is influenced by pop culture, African art history, music and lived experiences.

Speaking on the collection, the artist said the democratisation of the media with the advent of social media had its repercussions on global culture, “This work reflects the time that we live in. The spread of popular culture via social media has created an increase in cross cultural contacts, which is a good thing; but original cultural practices can be lost in the process.”

Madu, added that “Identity Tones captures how I interpret this new state of consciousness in this work.” Aside his two solo shows, the highflying artist has participated in group shows across the country.

Key exhibition dates include an hour with John Madu this evening, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at 1B, Alhaji Masha, Off Ademola Street, off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. This will be preceded with a press preview from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. The full exhibition time table is as follows: 18th & 19th August, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.; 20th – 24th August, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition is supported by Bombay Sapphire.

Artyrama is an online platform that makes it easy for anyone anywhere in the world to procure art. “Our core objective, said Benjamin Eremen, is to provide a platform for emerging African artists to showcase their works, as well as widen the access to contemporary African art globally.

“We do this through regular Online Auctions and Exhibitions, as well as showcasing the very best artists within our gallery with each artist on Artyrama personally selected by our team of curators,” he said. More information on the exhibition is available at www.artyramaonline.com.

