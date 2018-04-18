The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Archbishop Idahosa tasks FG to keep Nigerians safe
18th April 2018 - APDA demands probe into Senate invasion
18th April 2018 - FEC approves N33b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road
18th April 2018 - Herdsmen attack: 17 victims get mass burial in Nasarawa
18th April 2018 - Mace theft: Osinbajo, Ekweremadu in closed door at Aso Rock
18th April 2018 - Sokoto allocates land, structure to new Army division
18th April 2018 - Senate mace incident: Nigeria has failed, blasts MASSOB
18th April 2018 - APC disavows Omo-Agege over Senate mace uproar
18th April 2018 - Crisis rocks Abuja Investment Company over planned mass sack, fraud
18th April 2018 - Secondus, governors, others for Okowa reception in Asaba
Home / Cover / National / Archbishop Idahosa tasks FG to keep Nigerians safe
Archbishop Margaret IDAHOSA

Archbishop Idahosa tasks FG to keep Nigerians safe

— 18th April 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International, Margaret Benson Idahosa, on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find a solution to the high rate of crime and insecurity in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the christian minister and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

The statement specifically described the recent abduction and murder of Reverend Pius Eromosele and Pastor Benson Isibor as “one too many”.

Idahosa condemned violent killings and other crimes such as rape, arson, and abductions, sympathising with bereaved families of those murdered in cold blood.

“As you are aware, our nation is going through a lot of security challenges and there have been different hues and cries about the menace of the rampaging criminals throughout our communities, villages, riverine areas and all over the nation,” Idahosa stated.

“These enemies of our collective destiny as a nation must be pulled down.These killings of our pastors is one too many and God in heaven has promised us divine intervention speedily.”

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki had last Sunday banned grazing at Odighi, Odiguetue community, and its environs in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the south-south for a period of 90 days.

Obaseki had announced this during his condolence visit to the family of the late Reverend at Odighi Community, a week after the State Police Command had apprehended suspected armed bandits responsible for the alleged abduction and murder of Eromosele.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Archbishop Margaret IDAHOSA

Archbishop Idahosa tasks FG to keep Nigerians safe

— 18th April 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International, Margaret Benson Idahosa, on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find a solution to the high rate of crime and insecurity in the country. This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the christian minister and made available to newsmen…

  • APDA demands probe into Senate invasion

    — 18th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Following the invasion of the Senate Chamber, by unknown gunmen, Advance Peoples Democratic Party, (APDA), on Monday, called on the heads of security agencies to immediately commence investigation into the impasse and ensure speedy apprehension of perpetrators. The party described the invasion as a national embarrassment which must be handled with seriousness….

  • FEC approves N33b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road

    — 18th April 2018

    The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, approved N33 billion for the construction of the Bida-Lapai-Lambata road. The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shauri, told State House Correspondents this at the end of the meeting. He briefed alongside his colleagues the Minister…

  • Herdsmen attack: 17 victims get mass burial in Nasarawa

    — 18th April 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Atleast 17 victims slaughtered by herdsmen in Tiv villages in the Southern Senatorial Districts of Nasarawa state were yesterday given mass burial amidst tears. About seven of the victims were buried at the Christian cementary in Lafia while 10 got buried in mass grave at Keana, headquarters of Keana Local Government Area…

  • EKWEREMADU, Osinbajo meet over Omo-Agege action

    Mace theft: Osinbajo, Ekweremadu in closed door at Aso Rock

    — 18th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu met behind closed at the the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting came hours after some hoodlums, said to have been led by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, invaded the Senate plenary session and made away with the mace, the symbol of authority of…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share