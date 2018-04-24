ID scheme: FG to enroll 70m by Dec. 2019 – Buhari

Magnus Eze, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, said the Federal Government is poised to register 50 million Nigerians in the national identity card scheme by December this year and up it to 70 million by the end of 2019.

About 30 million people have so far been captured in the NIMC data base since the scheme began.

Declaring open the 4th edition of ID4Africa summit, in Abuja, he said that identity harmonisation was very critical to the security of the continent.

Represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the president disclosed that the government would deploy digital identity in border security, and added that it can transform social safety net.

He reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to developing an integrated system to ascertain that any person in Nigeria is who he claims to be.

He further urged that the National Identity Number be used to enhance democratic process in Africa; through proper deployment of block chain technology.