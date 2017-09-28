ICPC uncovers, shut illegal varsities, NYSC camps – Nta

The Sun News
From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

  The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Ekpo Nta, says the Commission has  uncovered and shut about 21 illegal universities and fake NYSC camps across the country.

   He maintained that the action of the Commission was to protect the integrity of the country.

    Nta stated this, on Thursday, in Birnin-Kebbi, during one-day interactive seminar for religious leaders in Kebbi State.

   The ICPC boss while speaking on the seminar theme “Corruption is a sin against God and a crime against humanity, reject it”, noted that the Commission had to adopt an holistic approach to combat corruption.

His words, “ To effective address the pervasive nature of corruption in the society,the Commission adopts a holistic approach to combating corruption through the combination of the enforcement, prevention and public education strategies.”

    The ICPC chairman explained that to ensure prevention and public enlightenment, the Commission embarked on integrity outreach programmes.

  ” We closed 21 illegal degree-awarding institutions and fake NYSC camps across Nigeria,. We are prosecuting their proprietors now.”

     Nta, represented by the ICPC Sokoto Office Officer, Mr. Jimoy Bulus Mai, did not disclosed the number of the institution closed, added that the Commission embarked on interactive forum for religious leaders to enlighten them on the ICPC Act 2000 and challenge them to make positive impacts on anti-graft war in Nigeria.

  He appealed to religious leaders in the country to preach moral values, implications of corruption while addressing their followers.

   In his speech, Head, Education Department, ICPC, Abuja, Mohammed Ashiru, said that Islam rejected corruption in all manners, saying “His noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) have warned of severe punishment against corrupt persons both on this earth and in the hereafter”.

 A former Chairman Of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr. Zaka Ahuche Peter, in his presentation, lamented that despite many mosques,churches across Nigeria, corruption continued to wax stronger.

  “It is not enough to be ranting about the social ills in Nigeria. We must make a transition from academic exercise and start organising and impacting others. All it takes to start is a few people with a mission and vision “.

