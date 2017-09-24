The Sun News
Latest
24th September 2017 - ICPC absolves Osun Govt on diversion of bailout fund allegation
24th September 2017 - JOHESU strike takes toll on FG hospitals in Abuja
24th September 2017 - Germany’s populist AfD make historic gains in parliament
24th September 2017 - Angela Merkel reelected German Chancellor 4th time
24th September 2017 - Ambode okays Onikan Stadium reconstruction
24th September 2017 - Sokoto govt., UNFPA empower 100 VVF victims
24th September 2017 - Any govt. that shutdown schools encourages violence – ActionAid
24th September 2017 - Ekiti: Angry youths protest Assembly member’s suspension
24th September 2017 - Ogun has paid athletes allowances – Director of Sports
24th September 2017 - 2019: Four PDP Ogun Assembly members’ll defect to APC soon – Ex-Rep
Home / National / ICPC absolves Osun Govt on diversion of bailout fund allegation

ICPC absolves Osun Govt on diversion of bailout fund allegation

— 24th September 2017

 

From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has cleared the Osun State Government from the allegation that it diverted and misappropriated the bailout fund released to it by the Federal Government in 2015.
This was contained in a statement yesterday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr Adelani Baderinwa.
The commissioner said that the ICPC, in a letter referenced ICPC/INV/GBP/SG.2/520 and dated August 24, 2017, had declared that the bailout was expended on salaries and pension of both the state and local government workers and the cadets of the Osun State Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES).
Recall that a pressure group in the state, the Coalition of Civil Societies for the Emancipation of the People of Osun State had petitioned the ICPC, accusing Governor Rauf Aregbesola of diverting the bailout fund.
Baderinwa said that the ICPC in the letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government had said that no fraction of the petition was substantiated, thereby making it to lack in merit.

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ICPC absolves Osun Govt on diversion of bailout fund allegation

— 24th September 2017

  From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has cleared the Osun State Government from the allegation that it diverted and misappropriated the bailout fund released to it by the Federal Government in 2015. This was contained in a statement yesterday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy…

  • JOHESU strike takes toll on FG hospitals in Abuja

    — 24th September 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The ongoing strike by the Joint Health Workers Unions, (JOHESU) is beginning to take a toll on Federal Government owned hospitals in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The strike declared by the union last Wednesday has been effective in National Hospital Abuja, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and Federal Medical…

  • Germany’s populist AfD make historic gains in parliament

    — 24th September 2017

    The Alternative for Germany (AfD) Sunday became the first hard-right, openly anti-immigration party to win dozens of seats in parliament since World War II, breaking a taboo despite mainstream politicians’ calls to halt wha they chided as “the Nazis” in their tracks. Exit polls credited the AfD with around 13 percent of the vote, making…

  • Ambode okays Onikan Stadium reconstruction

    — 24th September 2017

    …Says move shows state’s desire to host local, int’l tournaments Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Sunday, approved the rehabilitation and upgrade of the 5,000 capacity Onikan Stadium, near Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos Island, in order to make it meet the expectations of a 21st Century sporting facility. The stadium’s upgrade is also in…

  • Sokoto govt., UNFPA empower 100 VVF victims

    — 24th September 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Government has trained 100 one-time victims of Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) funds in cosmetology with a view to empowering them socially and economically. The training was in collaboration with the Nigeria office of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Speaking at the graduation ceremony, on Sunday, in Sokoto, the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share