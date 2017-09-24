ICPC absolves Osun Govt on diversion of bailout fund allegation

From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has cleared the Osun State Government from the allegation that it diverted and misappropriated the bailout fund released to it by the Federal Government in 2015.

This was contained in a statement yesterday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr Adelani Baderinwa.

The commissioner said that the ICPC, in a letter referenced ICPC/INV/GBP/SG.2/520 and dated August 24, 2017, had declared that the bailout was expended on salaries and pension of both the state and local government workers and the cadets of the Osun State Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES).

Recall that a pressure group in the state, the Coalition of Civil Societies for the Emancipation of the People of Osun State had petitioned the ICPC, accusing Governor Rauf Aregbesola of diverting the bailout fund.

Baderinwa said that the ICPC in the letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government had said that no fraction of the petition was substantiated, thereby making it to lack in merit.