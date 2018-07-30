– The Sun News
ICPAN setup 6 zonal offices for job creation
ICPAN setup 6 zonal offices for job creation

— 30th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja

In its quest to develop and create jobs for teeming unemployed youths in the country, the Institute of Corporate and Public Administrators of Nigeria (ICPAN) has established six zonal offices in the six geopolitical zones in the country to promote professional ideals in the public sector.

This was as the institute awarded doctorate honor to its seven members and fellowship awards to nine others.

Director General of the institute, Dr Vitalis Onah, who made this known at the 2018 National Conference and conferment of professional fellowship on some members in Abuja, said ICPAN zonal offices are in South-South in Delta; South West in Lagos; South East in Enugu; North Central in Abuja; North West in Zamfara and for North East in Maiduguri.
Onah explained that each of those zones has a regional co-ordinator and state co-ordinators, working for the progress of the Institute.
He added that the institute was conscious of the critical role corporate and public administrators play in governing organizations.

He said: “This is done to ensure that all Nigerians are carried along for the purpose of creating jobs for the unemployed Nigerians. This will also assist President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in their quest for job creation for the teeming population,” he said.

Dr Christopher Emefiele, one of the inductees, said the doctoral honour would encourage him to start a new chapter of his life and inspire others to work harder, as hard work usually pays.

“I urge Nigerians to be determined in the pursuit of the goal of life, determination and hardwork will bring a lot of things to them,” he said.

Another Fellowship awardee, Prof. George Odabi implored Nigerians to play their role in making the country great by pursuing education, which is the bedrock for any country to achieve desired greatness.

“Everybody has a role to play to make Nigeria difference and make it a better place. We must make sure we elect competent leaders in the forthcoming elections. Most Nigerians shy away from politics and that is why the system has been hijacked by incompetent people,’’ he said.

