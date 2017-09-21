The Sun News
Ice Prince, Seyi Law, others for Peace Builders' awards

Ice Prince, Seyi Law, others for Peace Builders’ awards

— 21st September 2017

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

Popular Hip-singer Panshak Zamani, better known by his stage name, Ice Prince and veteran comedian Seyi Law are among celebrities nominated for the 2017 edition of the Peace Achievers Awards.

Project Director of Peace Ambassadors Agency, Kingsley Amafibe, organisers of the annual awards, told newsmen, in Abuja, on Thursday, that the duo were among some notables to be honoured at the event slated for Saturday in Abuja.

According him, other celebrities for the award included fast- rising Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, singer Praize and others to be honoured as “Peace Builders.”

He noted that the entertainment stars would be honoured for their immense contributions to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry which has created jobs for many youths, and thereby promoting peaceful coexistence.

He added that some of the artistes have been involved in humanitarian gestures over the years that promoted social peace and harmony, which was in consonance with the objectives of the Peace Ambassador Agency.

“These veterans have contributed a lot in building social harmony and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, using the entertainment industry.

“They entertain and bring happiness to Nigerians, which are crucial keys to peace, in spite of tribal and religious differences,” Amafibe stated.

He explained that although there were a lot of patriotic men and women who have contributed in the peace building project in Nigeria, there was need to celebrate these ones to inspire others.

In addition, he said there were entrepreneurs who, through their commitment to nation building and social responsibilities, had empowered a lot of Nigerians, and thereby promoting peace as well.

Post Views: 18
