The International Criminal Court’s choice of President Muhammadu Buhari as guess speaker at the body’s 20th anniversary of the Rome Statute came at a time when it is still struggling to fix its sagging image in Africa, following accusations of bias made against it by some ‘rebellious’ African members.

There could not have been a more qualified candidate to deliver a keynote address than the president of Nigeria, who is also the chairperson of the African Union’s anticorruption committee. Nigeria is the voice of the continent in international fora, including the United Nations. It has both the largest population and economy on the continent.

Contrary to the argument that it was an honour for Buhari because he was the only head of state invited, the president’s invitation was a strategy to lift the public image of the court. Also, it was a mark of recognition of Africa’s predominance in cases brought before the court.

However, beyond that argument, inviting an African leader as a guest speaker at the august event threw a challenge at the governments of African countries, the African Union and the regional blocs, it called for sober reflection on the judicial system in Africa, especially respect for the rule of law.

African leaders overwhelmingly embraced the Rome Statute when it was created in 1998, and 34 African countries ratified it. The ICC has 124 members. Some scholars have argued that the interest shown by African leaders was inspired by the Rwanda genocide. The thinking then was that a body like the ICC, with its noble objectives, was needed to stem a repeat of the Rwanda experience.

The court was established “to help end impunity for the perpetrators of the most serious crimes of concern to the international community, namely, war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression.”

Africa has remained the court’s biggest client since it started functioning, even though the crimes for which African countries have become the big catch in the court’s net are not peculiar to the continent. The crimes are also committed in the other continents of the world. But while the other regions have put in place strong institutions to address “the most serious crimes of concern to the international community,” Africa has not been able to do the same, even as issues of human rights, equality, genocide, crime of aggression and the need for judicial reform are always on the top of the agenda of political leaders during campaigns and elections.

Oftentimes, after victory is secured, the first institution that is manipulated or stifled is the judiciary, apparently to allow the ruling party have the leeway to use the machinery of government to silence the opposition and civil society organisations. The consequence is leaders trampling on the peoples’ right

to freedom of speech, movement, information and the safety and security of persons. Victory at the polls immediately transforms African politicians into ‘superior beings’ who are unquestionable over their actions.

It is this obnoxious trait in African politicians that is responsible for the challenge facing the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, established by the African Union to “complement and reinforce the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.”

Though “the court was established by virtue of Article 1 of the protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights” in June 1998, records show that “only eight out of 30 states parties” to the protocol, which came into force on January 25, 2004, “had made declaration recognising the competence of the court to receive cases from NGOs and individuals”as at April 2018.