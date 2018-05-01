The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - ICAN urges new members to exhibit exemplary conduct
1st May 2018 - Aba shoemaker wins N10m Fidelity Bank promo
1st May 2018 - ABCON to launch Naijabdcs.com live rate portal May 2
1st May 2018 - Warren Buffett’s best investing advice for beginners
1st May 2018 - Russia 2018 World Cup: Eagles to be paid bonus soon
1st May 2018 - Nigeria won’t make second round –Gudjohnsen
1st May 2018 - NFF crisis: Police take over secretariat
1st May 2018 - Blessing Ene Sunday 08186624202
1st May 2018 - Omo-Agege’s suspension illegal –AGF
1st May 2018 - Yakubu Gowon: Nigeria’s prayer warrior
Home / Business / ICAN urges new members to exhibit exemplary conduct

ICAN urges new members to exhibit exemplary conduct

— 1st May 2018

Steve Agbota

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has urged its members to live above board by exhibiting exemplary conduct in the area of value creation and service delivery.

The institute also exhorted its members to uphold dignity, transparency and accountability while carrying out their accounting profession.
Speaking at the 16th Conferment of Fellowship Award Ceremony in Lagos, the 53rd President of the institute, Isma’ila Muhammadu Zakari, said the conferment of fellowship status is the largest professional designation that can be attained by any member of the discipline accountancy worldwide, conferred on select members annually in line with global practice.

He, therefore, called on the 1,368 fellows to see their new esteem and Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) designation as a clarion call to greater service to ICAN, to the accounting profession and Nigeria as a whole.

According to him, the Fellow membership was conferred with the ICAN Fellowship Award symbolising that they have acquired and continued to demonstrate professional knowledge, skills and excellence in their profession.

He added: “This prestigious and highly acclaimed Fellow Chartered Accountant of FCA credentials, which ICAN confers on select members annually in recognition of outstanding performance while serving their accounting profession or whose achievements in their career have made significant impact and earned them distinction and brought honour to the accounting profession.”

Speaking on the criteria for consideration and approval of conferment of fellowship status on members of the institute, he said one must be a member in good standing with the institute and has no discipline findings of order and there are no discipline complain proceeding outstanding against the person.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ICAN urges new members to exhibit exemplary conduct

— 1st May 2018

Steve Agbota The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has urged its members to live above board by exhibiting exemplary conduct in the area of value creation and service delivery. The institute also exhorted its members to uphold dignity, transparency and accountability while carrying out their accounting profession. Speaking at the 16th Conferment of…

  • Aba shoemaker wins N10m Fidelity Bank promo

    — 1st May 2018

    Mr Batholomew EkeneChukwu Nnalue of Aba Shoe Plaza, Aba, has won the N10 million star prize of the Fidelity Bank’s Get Alert in Millions(GAIM) Reloaded promo. At the monthly, bi-monthly and the grand finale draws conducted at the bank’s Lagos headquarters on Monday, Nnalue won the mega million star prize, while Nwasike Olivia Chidera and…

  • ABCON to launch Naijabdcs.com live rate portal May 2

    — 1st May 2018

    The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) will on May 2, 2018, launch www.naijabdcs.com, a live rate engine room created by ABCON to promote transparency and price discovery in the foreign exchange (forex) market. Speaking to financial journalists ahead of the portal launch, ABCON President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, said the group had…

  • Warren Buffett’s best investing advice for beginners

    — 1st May 2018

    “When a person with money meets a person with experience, the one with experience ends up with the money and the one with money leaves with experience.” This was Warren Buffett’s response on his 87th birthday, when asked about his best investment advice. He says that experience is the ultimate key to be a successful…

  • senator Ovie OMO-AGEGE

    Omo-Agege’s suspension illegal –AGF

    — 1st May 2018

    •Senate, Saraki,  lawmaker know fate May 10 Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 10, to deliver judgment in a suit filed by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is challenging his suspension by the Senate. Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), listed as…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share