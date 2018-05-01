ICAN urges new members to exhibit exemplary conduct

Steve Agbota

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has urged its members to live above board by exhibiting exemplary conduct in the area of value creation and service delivery.

The institute also exhorted its members to uphold dignity, transparency and accountability while carrying out their accounting profession.

Speaking at the 16th Conferment of Fellowship Award Ceremony in Lagos, the 53rd President of the institute, Isma’ila Muhammadu Zakari, said the conferment of fellowship status is the largest professional designation that can be attained by any member of the discipline accountancy worldwide, conferred on select members annually in line with global practice.

He, therefore, called on the 1,368 fellows to see their new esteem and Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) designation as a clarion call to greater service to ICAN, to the accounting profession and Nigeria as a whole.

According to him, the Fellow membership was conferred with the ICAN Fellowship Award symbolising that they have acquired and continued to demonstrate professional knowledge, skills and excellence in their profession.

He added: “This prestigious and highly acclaimed Fellow Chartered Accountant of FCA credentials, which ICAN confers on select members annually in recognition of outstanding performance while serving their accounting profession or whose achievements in their career have made significant impact and earned them distinction and brought honour to the accounting profession.”

Speaking on the criteria for consideration and approval of conferment of fellowship status on members of the institute, he said one must be a member in good standing with the institute and has no discipline findings of order and there are no discipline complain proceeding outstanding against the person.