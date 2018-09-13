Ibrahim Goni: A testament of courage

Ibrahim Goni, Nigeria’s Conservator-General, is not only a man of courage but also full of faith in our country in these trying times. He speaks little, a man of measured words, a strategist who knows he has a date with the history books. A year ago, he made himself available to reform and rebuild the National Parks Service, custodians of our protected flora and fauna frontiers.

I have known this enigma of immense talent and humanist for over a decade; a young conservationist who grew through the ranks with uncommon passion to succeed at any given assignment to nation and pride to family history. As Nigeria’s chief conservator of the forest ecosystem and its inherent value chain of intangibles, Ibrahim Goni happened on the scene of an agency of government no one in his right mind would want to superintend. A place where our leaders and people do not bestow any special socio-economic consideration.

Across the globe, from Yellow Stone National Park in the United States, where the concept of strategic protected areas gained focus and spread over many decades ago, Nigeria’s experience and national aspiration in this quest has met with the most negative stumbling blocks from the elite and the very rural poor whom the dreams were established to benefit.

Ours is less than a 20-year experience and would have blossomed just like its older contemporaries in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Namibia, if Nigerian leaders had done the needful to fast-track and encourage a national forest and wildlife protected environment.

Yes, protected areas all over the world are saddled with diverse challenges, our experience particularly in the past 10 years has been a dead outpost showpiece.

From Cross River, Taraba/Adamawa, Oyo, Edo, Kaduna, Borno and Niger states, where these veritable biosphere and wildlife hotspots are located, Nigeria and our political leadership have lived in denial of the importance of these critical central bank of our national natural resources and their roles of ameliorating climatic burst-ups and futuristic benefits to balancing the very negative misuse of nature through uncontrolled urbanization, over-population and the unbridled desire of our people and government to swallow anything in sight.

And of the most profound and troubling of this sad narrative in our quest to check the rabid bid to wipe Nigeria out of the global forest and wildlife management rankings lies the near zero funding and national budget cover to help arrest the tragic consequences of the trajectory in this area and, above all, the painful malaise of absolute debilitating ignorance and lack of awareness on the gains and impact of national park enclaves in our country.