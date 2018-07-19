– The Sun News
IBRAHIM BABANGIDA - GOODLUCK JONATHAN - MINNA

Jonathan, IBB meet in Minna

— 19th July 2018

Former President Goodluck Jonathan met with former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, at his Hill-Top residence, for two hours, behind closed doors, yesterday.

READ ALSO: Atiku consults IBB on 2019 presidency

Jonathan reportedly breezed into Minna, by road, and arrived Babangida’s Hill-Top home at exactly 10:24am; in a black Prado jeep.

He came in a convoy of five other vehicles, all black Prado jeeps, one of them occupied by security operatives.

Although newsmen were not allowed to enter the house as the meeting was said to be a “private one,” a source close to the Hill-Top said Jonathan was immediately ushered into the private sitting room of his host where they both met for two hours.

Although the source claimed that the visit was a “private one,” Jonathan was accompanied to Babangida’s home by a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Niger State, Alhaji Hanafi Muazu Sudan.

Sudan intends to contest in 2019.

The duo rode in the same car from Abuja to Minna and were in the meeting with Babangida, which lasted till 12:47pm. Details of the meeting were not disclosed but Sudan’s presence fuelled speculations that it could not be unconnected with the forthcoming governorship primaries of the party in the state.

Sudan, who is said to be close to the Jonathan family, had contested the PDP governorship primary in the race to the 2015 general election but lost to former governor Babangida Aliyu’s candidate, Umar Nasko.

The last time Jonathan was in Minna was on October 17, 2017, few days to the PDP national convention.

