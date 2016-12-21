Ibori was released unconditionally – former aide

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

As the release of the former governor of Delta State, James Ibori from prison in the United Kingdom (UK) one of his former media aides, Mr. Sunny Areh has said that his boss was released unconditionally contrary to speculations in some quarters.

A UK court had yesterday ruled that the ex-governor should be released from prisons before his assets confiscation trial begins.

But Areh told our correspondent on phone in Asaba that his boss was released by the court without any condition.

“He was released unconditionally by the court, I have been monitoring the situation in the UK through his lawyers,” he said.

On the confiscation trial, Areh said it was a different suit that was earlier suspended, adding that when it is re-opened, Ibori’s presence will not be needed but that of his lawyers.

“That case was on before now, it was a different trial. But it has nothing to do with the present release because even the judge handling that case had declared that there was no evidence that his property was acquired by stolen fund.

“That case also led to the earlier freezing of his account by the court but like I said, there is no evidence to show that his personal properties were acquired with public fund.

“So as I speak with you, Ibori is a free man. When eventually they re-open the confiscation case, he does not need to present during court proceedings but his lawyers will be in court,” Areh added.

But Ibori, seen as a large hearted politician and undisputed godfather of Delta State politics which earned him the sobriquet ‘Odidigborigbo of Africa’ may not be coming home soonest.

While most of his associates anticipated that he would be released on December 20 and return to his Oghara home before Christmas, Areh said it is not possible for him to return before the celebration.

“His travel documents must have expired by now. He needs time to renew the documents and perfect his plan to return back home. So it’s going to take sometime before his coming to Nigeria,” Areh said.

Meanwhile, residents of Asaba, the state capital and its environs were indifferent about the release of the ex-governor as they were too pre-occupied about making preparations for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Ibori, a two-term governor (1999 – 2007) of oil rich Delta State was sentenced to 13-year imprisonment in the UK on corruption charges in 2012.

Prior to his conviction, Ibori was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, under Interpol arrest warrants issued from UK and enacted by the Metropolitan Police.

His journey to prison started after his kinsmen, under the auspices of Delta State Elders and Stateholders Forum, petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), accusing him of misappropriating resources of Delta State as governor.