The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Ibori appeals against UK fraud conviction
22nd March 2018 - Nigeria absent as 44 African leaders sign free trade area pact
22nd March 2018 - Trump fumes over leak of warning not to congratulate Putin
22nd March 2018 - Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari
22nd March 2018 - Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others
22nd March 2018 - 2019 elections: Opposition senators allege clampdown plot
21st March 2018 - Released Dapchi girls still in hospital for medical check-up
21st March 2018 - Dapchi: DSS negotiated release of abducted girls – DHQ
21st March 2018 - 2019: I’m coming back as Delta governor – Okowa
21st March 2018 - Dogara’s medical outreach performs surgeries for 77 patients in Bauchi
Home / Cover / World News / Ibori appeals against UK fraud conviction

Ibori appeals against UK fraud conviction

— 22nd March 2018

Former Delta State Governor James Ibori yesterday launched an appeal against his conviction in London, alleging corruption in the ranks of British police.

Ibori spent years in United Kingdom jails after pleading guilty to laundering a stolen fortune in Britain. At stake are about 90 million pounds ($130 million) of the former governor’s assets, which have been frozen for years.

The British authorities aim to confiscate them and return them to the Nigerian government, but if Ibori’s conviction were overturned he would regain control of them. The appeal hearing, being held before three judges at London’s Court of Appeal, is due to last three days.

Ibori was released from jail in December 2016 after serving half of his 13-year sentence, as is normal in Britain, and he returned to Nigeria in February 2017. He has re-emerged in public life there and been feted at various events.

He was due to give evidence yesterday via video-link from Nigeria, and he appeared briefly on a screen in court, but the connection was lost and could not be restored. The court was told a power cut in Nigeria was the reason for the glitch. The judges instructed that a new attempt be made to establish a video-link to Ibori today.

His conviction in 2012, after he admitted 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering, was a rare example of a big player in Nigerian politics being held to account for the corruption that has blighted Africa’s most populous nation.

But Ibori’s lawyers allege that one of the British police officers who investigated him took bribes in 2007 from a private detective, hired by a British law firm working for Ibori, in return for inside information about the police investigation.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ibori appeals against UK fraud conviction

— 22nd March 2018

Former Delta State Governor James Ibori yesterday launched an appeal against his conviction in London, alleging corruption in the ranks of British police. Ibori spent years in United Kingdom jails after pleading guilty to laundering a stolen fortune in Britain. At stake are about 90 million pounds ($130 million) of the former governor’s assets, which…

  • Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari

    — 22nd March 2018

    Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless fight against Boko Haram, against the backdrop of the release of 105 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, yesterday. The former governor also commended security agencies  and other stakeholders for rescuing the schoolgirls. Speaking…

  • Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others

    — 22nd March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Molly Kilete; Fred Itua, Abuja Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls as answered prayers of millions of Nigerians. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki commended President Muhammadu Buhari, security agencies and the government of Yobe State,…

  • 2019 elections: Opposition senators allege clampdown plot

    — 22nd March 2018

    •I’m not afraid –Melaye Some vocal opposition senators have alleged a plot by security agencies on massive clampdown to cow and gag them. This is coming at a time the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has filed a Motion Exparte against Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, for an order to…

  • Released Dapchi girls still in hospital for medical check-up

    — 21st March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Dapchi The erstwhile abducted Dapchi school girls just released are still undergoing medical check-up at Dapchi General Hospital, as parents, relations and family members besieged the facility to catch a glimpse of their daughters. Soldiers, policemen and men of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) cordoned off the hospital premises to prevent…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share