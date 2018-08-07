Ibeto, US investors to establish 2 cement factories in Ebonyi

Chief Executive Officer of Ibeto Group Ltd, Chief Cletus Ibeto, has said that all is set for the establishment of two cement factories in Nkalagu and Effium communities in Ishielu and Ohaukwu Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State. The first phase of the new project is a 6,000 tonnes per day (TPD) dry process cement plant and 45 megawatt (mw) capacity power plant, which would be established in the premises of Nigercem factory located at Nkalagu. READ ALSO: Ibeto Cement acquires US firm

Ibeto made the disclosure at Nigercem facility when he led investors from the United States of America to the site for on-the-spot assessment in company of top state government officials led by the Governor, Chief David Umahi. Speaking at the Executive Chambers, of Government House, Abakaliki, Governor Umahi, told the American investors that the state government has played its own role by putting requisite facilities like road, security, among others, in place to ensure a successful execution of the project. READ ALSO: $150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition

“We have delivered on this promise by the provision of a cement-based road leading to the factory, which shows that the cement to be produced in Nkalagu can be put to other uses apart from building houses and bridges, in ever increasing market scope and use of cement, to facilitate the ease of transportation and movement of equipment and machineries into the project site including the evacuation of finished and bagged cement from the factory to various markets in Nigeria and beyond.