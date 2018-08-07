– The Sun News
Ibeto, US investors to establish 2 cement factories in Ebonyi
CEMENT

Ibeto, US investors to establish 2 cement factories in Ebonyi

— 7th August 2018

– Govt institutes investors protection Act

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Chief Executive Officer of Ibeto Group Ltd, Chief Cletus Ibeto, has said that all is set for the establishment of two cement factories in Nkalagu and Effium communities in Ishielu and Ohaukwu Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State.

The first phase of the new project is a 6,000 tonnes per day (TPD) dry process cement plant and 45 megawatt (mw) capacity power plant, which would be established in the premises of Nigercem factory located at Nkalagu.

Ibeto made the disclosure at Nigercem facility when he led investors from the United States of America to the site for on-the-spot assessment in company of top state government officials led by the Governor, Chief David Umahi.

Speaking at the Executive Chambers, of Government House, Abakaliki, Governor Umahi, told the American investors that the state government has played its own role by putting requisite facilities like road, security, among others, in place to ensure a successful execution of the project.

“We have delivered on this promise by the provision of a cement-based road leading to the factory, which shows that the cement to be produced in Nkalagu can be put to other uses apart from building houses and bridges, in ever increasing market scope and use of cement, to facilitate the ease of transportation and movement of equipment and machineries into the project site including the evacuation of finished and bagged cement from the factory to various markets in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are not done yet, but we will provide all other necessary infrastructural needs, incidentals and security for the project and funds which our government is expected to provide.

“We have no doubt that his plans to build a new cement plant in Nkalagu will also be successful. I, therefore, enjoin the delegation to rest assured that Ibeto will deliver on its promise and the quality of the Nigercem cement brand will no doubt surpass all other brands,” said Umahi.

The governor told the investors that he had earlier led the two Nigerian Ministers in charge of Solid Minerals and Steel Development Ministries wherein they both assured Ibeto and his company of the support of the Federal Government in the actualisation of the new Nigercem Cement Plant.

Umahi disclosed that already, the state government, through its legislature, has put relevant laws in place to protect investors who are interested in doing business in the state.

Earlier in her speech, the leader of the core financier of the proposed project (Dream Team), Ms Amanda Wester, assured of their readiness to ensure that the project was actualised within record time.

She said that already her team and Ibeto Cement Company have reached a deal on the best way to embark on the project even as she disclosed that modalities have been put in place to that effect.

 

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 7th August 2018 at 7:22 am
    Only legitimate business based on mutual principles of Southern Countries Union- SCU will exist in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics in this 21st century world international order. Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa, under which this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics exist and secured. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. Anglo-America has fallen and gone forever with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. God Is With Us!!!

