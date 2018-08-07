Ibeto, US investors to establish 2 cement factories in Ebonyi— 7th August 2018
– Govt institutes investors protection Act
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki
Chief Executive Officer of Ibeto Group Ltd, Chief Cletus Ibeto, has said that all is set for the establishment of two cement factories in Nkalagu and Effium communities in Ishielu and Ohaukwu Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State.
The first phase of the new project is a 6,000 tonnes per day (TPD) dry process cement plant and 45 megawatt (mw) capacity power plant, which would be established in the premises of Nigercem factory located at Nkalagu.
READ ALSO: Ibeto Cement acquires US firm
Ibeto made the disclosure at Nigercem facility when he led investors from the United States of America to the site for on-the-spot assessment in company of top state government officials led by the Governor, Chief David Umahi.
Speaking at the Executive Chambers, of Government House, Abakaliki, Governor Umahi, told the American investors that the state government has played its own role by putting requisite facilities like road, security, among others, in place to ensure a successful execution of the project.
READ ALSO: $150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition
“We have delivered on this promise by the provision of a cement-based road leading to the factory, which shows that the cement to be produced in Nkalagu can be put to other uses apart from building houses and bridges, in ever increasing market scope and use of cement, to facilitate the ease of transportation and movement of equipment and machineries into the project site including the evacuation of finished and bagged cement from the factory to various markets in Nigeria and beyond.
“We are not done yet, but we will provide all other necessary infrastructural needs, incidentals and security for the project and funds which our government is expected to provide.
“We have no doubt that his plans to build a new cement plant in Nkalagu will also be successful. I, therefore, enjoin the delegation to rest assured that Ibeto will deliver on its promise and the quality of the Nigercem cement brand will no doubt surpass all other brands,” said Umahi.
The governor told the investors that he had earlier led the two Nigerian Ministers in charge of Solid Minerals and Steel Development Ministries wherein they both assured Ibeto and his company of the support of the Federal Government in the actualisation of the new Nigercem Cement Plant.
READ ALSO: Nigercem to resume cement produce as core investor mobilises to site
Umahi disclosed that already, the state government, through its legislature, has put relevant laws in place to protect investors who are interested in doing business in the state.
Earlier in her speech, the leader of the core financier of the proposed project (Dream Team), Ms Amanda Wester, assured of their readiness to ensure that the project was actualised within record time.
She said that already her team and Ibeto Cement Company have reached a deal on the best way to embark on the project even as she disclosed that modalities have been put in place to that effect.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Umahi, Ayade deny plot to dump PDP for APC4th August 2018
-
Tension as Ebonyi, C’River communities resume hostilities4th August 2018
-
It’s laughable to say I’ve defected to APC – Umahi18th July 2018
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
JUST IN: Tension as DSS operatives take over N’Assembly complex— 7th August 2018
…Bar journalists, staff from gaining access Fred Itua, Abuja Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have taken over the National Assembly complex in anticipation of a possible reopening of the Senate Chamber by lawmakers loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chief Press Secretary to the Senate President, Sanni Onogu had, last night, sent…
-
APC dead in Kaduna –Sen. Hunkuyi— 7th August 2018
‘PDP to send el-Rufai packing in 2019’ Sola Ojo, Noah Ebije, Kaduna Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Suleiman Hunkuyi, yesterday said the ruling All Progressives Congress was dead in the state. He also stated that his determination to defect from APC to the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party…
-
ADC announces congress dates, new exco for Ondo— 7th August 2018
Philip Nwosu The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has constituted an 11-member committee to take charge of its affairs in Ondo State while announcing the dates for its congresses. A statement from the party said the committee would be headed by Prof. Adesegun Ojo and Bola Olawolu as secretary, with one nominee each from Otunba Fasawe,…
-
2019: With Ihedioha, Imo’ll rise again, says Tambuwal— 7th August 2018
George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has assured the people of Imo of a positive turnaround when Emeka Ihedioha, a leading governorship aspirant, assumes the mantle of leadership in the state. The Sokoto governor, who said this yesterday, at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, during a reception by PDP members, said…
-
Flood alert: NEMA tells prone communities to monitor movement of sea— 7th August 2018
Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, has warned that movement of sea must be constantly monitored by flood prone communities. He said cases of unusual rise in the sea level should be immediately reported to disaster outfits for immediate action. This is even as the agency…
-
Entertainment
I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress— 5th August 2018
I’m Amara Maduka, from Anambra State. I’m from a family of three. I’m the first daughter and second child. I’m an actor, writer and aspiring producer. Rita Okoye Chubby actress, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought after in the movie industry. In this interview, the Anambra State-born role interpreter speaks on…
South-West Report
DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup— 2nd August 2018
All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms. The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory…
-
Abuja Metro
Eagle Square: Abuja’s melting pot— 1st August 2018
Eagle Square is a big “market of its own.” During various programmes held there, especially political and religious functions, it provides some sort of seasonal employment for different businessmen and women. Ndubuisi Orji Eagle Square, Abuja, is renowned as the biggest gathering spot for politicians in the country. But unknown to many, there are actually…
Oriental News
Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine— 1st August 2018
Nigeria has about 12.2 million rice farmers expected to substantially bridge the gap in its seven million metric tonnes rice demand. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A rice mill located somewhere along the popular Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, is a beehive of activities. On a daily basis, millers, merchants and other people who have…
-
Features
Woman of The Sun: Treatment of gunshot victims was my brainchild – Egbuji— 7th August 2018
I took the matter to Tunji Alapeni, who was the Force PR officer, and he said there was no reason why hospitals should not treat gunshot victims Vincent Kalu Gloria Egbuji, a legal practitioner and activist, has been involved in social work and research for over a decade. She is currently the executive director of…
Literary Review
Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit: Explosion of creative ideas in Maiduguri— 4th August 2018
HENRY AKUBUIRO Until Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State Governor, left office in 2015, Minna, Niger State capital, used to be a Mecca for Nigerian writers, especially those from the north, as the state government facilitated a number of literary activities, including the Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit, annually. The good old days are here again with…
-
Lifeline
How to end Apapa traffic chaos, by Ambode— 2nd August 2018
“This issue has become perennial and in the last six years it has always been there. It comes and goes, but the challenge is to be able to find a permanent solution.” • FG must revamp moribund ports, halt creation of tank farms in Lagos Kenechukwu Madukaife In the past few months, roads in Apapa…
Education Review
My mother’s cancer, death inspired me to study medicine – Graduate confesses— 7th August 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Perhaps, Dr. Obinna Oke could have been the next literary icon like Prof. Chinua Achebe, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and others who are being celebrated globally if he had stuck to his dream. Oke is one of the 49 fresh graduates of medicine, who recently swore to the Hippocratic Oath…
-
TSWeekend
AMVCA: An appraisal of continental reward platform— 3rd August 2018
AMVCA ceremony has grown to become the continent’s most recognised awards ceremony by riding on a wave of popularity, glitz, glamour and controversy… Olu James Since the inaugural Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony on March 9, 2013 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, a lot of opinions have found their way…
Opinion
Branding of Nigeria Air— 7th August 2018
From culture, religion, politics to education, sports and other socio-economic ramifications, we hardly get the basics right in our national branding. Ernie Onwumere Almost 58 years after independence, Nigeria is a country that still struggles to get its fundamentals right. Our distinct nationhood is yet to evolve the way it should, hence the relentless cries…
Columnists
-
When a press secretary’s brain snaps— 7th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor Simon Ebegbulem, who describes himself as the chief press secretary to Adams Oshiomhole, read my article that was published in The Sun last Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and he went berserk. The article was a critical analysis of Oshiomhole’s inappropriate behaviour and constant use of offensive language against other people. After reading my…
-
Our silly season— 7th August 2018
Ray Ekpu Our silly season is here, the season that we show to the world how truly silly we are in conducting our affairs. In years of yore, Nigerians were used to saying to people on New Year’s Day, “Happy New Year.” Now we have picked up the habit with consummate verve of saying to…
-
To register or not to register?— 6th August 2018
For all those who are eligible to register to vote but have not done so till now, INEC is once more widening the window for registration. Andy Ezeani What is your vote worth? That is a weighty question in democracy. The actual answer does come down when results of polls are tallied. For every citizen…
-
The death of Sister Grace— 6th August 2018
I join Pastor Ambrose to urge the church to atone for the unjust death meted to otherwise precious Sister Grace Tony Iwuoma Let us talk about Sister Grace. Many of know her and some preachers dwell much on her beauty. She is enchanting and captivating but, unfortunately, she has led many astray. Not that she…
-
In search of political mentors (3): The Reverend Muslim— 6th August 2018
With its Muslim north and Christian south population, Kaduna stands as a befitting case study of a cultural diversity that works. Michael Bush Researching for this series has been an eye-opener. Intermittently, one stumbles on information which challenges the legend that Nigeria boasts no leaders. The blame for that though must be borne on one hand…
-
Security votes, Ortom and witch-hunt— 6th August 2018
Now that the 2019 elections are fast approaching, what has the EFCC done to checkmate politicians using security votes for campaigns or to buy votes? Casmir Igbokwe Like a sore thumb, it has continued to pain us. Yet we have failed to find a cure for it. It is the root of many corrupt practices…
-
APC, Saraki and Senate presidency— 6th August 2018
Truth is the Presidency and the lawmakers know that the National Assembly was scheduled to go on eight-week recess starting from July 26, 2018. Zacheaus Adebayo Integrity, according to Cambridge Dictionary, is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles that you refuse to change. So, the more one listens to the bizarre…
-
“SSSHHH quiet! Why do you always have to make a racket out of nothing, huh?”— 5th August 2018
“Ssshhhh quiet! Why do you always have to make a racket out of nothing, huh? We are going to have the talk today,” he said with determination. Efe Anaughe “WHERE are you taking me?” I asked sitting up in surprise. “Wherever the wind takes us,” Dennis joked. I was not amused. “Dennis turn this car…
-
Why forgiveness benefits you MORE— 5th August 2018
Forgiveness is intertwined with many emotions – resentment, grief, rage, sadness, hurt, betrayal, vulnerability, anger and fear are often part of the experience. Bisi Daniels The spiritual reasons for choosing to forgive are powerful. People must have asked for God’s forgiveness repeatedly during the fasting season and that that leaves them with no justification for refusing…
-
Women should have children they can raise alone— 5th August 2018
I think every woman should have only the number of children she can independently raise herself. That should be a plan B in case things go wrong. Bolatito Olaitan “MY Journey to hell began when I met Dan about twelve years ago. I met him at a party organized by my cousin and he was…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Only legitimate business based on mutual principles of Southern Countries Union- SCU will exist in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics in this 21st century world international order. Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa, under which this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics exist and secured. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. Anglo-America has fallen and gone forever with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. God Is With Us!!!