Ibeku monarchs to Army: Produce Nnamdi Kanu’s father

— 22nd September 2017

From     Chuks Onuoha and Prisca Igboecheonwu, Umuahia.

Traditional rulers Council of Ibeku, yesterday, asked the Nigerian Army to produce their colleague, Eze Israel O. Kanu, who was allegedly abducted by soldiers when his palace was allegedly invaded and scores of people reportedly injured and others killed.

The council said since the invasion of Kanu’s palace, who is the father of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi, they have not seen or heard from their colleague.

The monarchs said Eze Kanu, although he is Nnamdi’s father, did not do anything to warrant invasion of his palace and regretted that the request they made to President Muhammadu Buhari, to dialogue with IPOB, was not heeded.

At a press conference in Umuahia, capital of Abia state, yesterday, Chairman of the council, Eze Henry C. Ezekwem, said:  “They have violated our requests,  they have killed scores of our innocent people, the whereabouts of Eze Kanu is not known, the whereabouts of his family members are not known. Let Nigerian Christians all over the world come to our rescue.

“We thought that what is being practised in Nigeria is democracy, if it were the Police, and not army, one would have been able to  endure it.

“Why should a government send troops to kill the people they claim to be protecting or are they just pretending to be  protecting us and turning round to kill us all?

“Why should a country unleash its soldiers on harmless citizens?

“Constitutionally, it is hard for any group to come into a state to cause trouble without clearance from the governor, who is the chief security officer of the state. 

“We condemn the action of the army, and  call on the Federal Government, states, and our men in diaspora to come to our rescue now.

“We  have never experienced this type of action since we were born; we condemn it.

“All along, traditional rulers from Ibeku ancient Kingdom have been advocating dialogue, we have been telling Mr President, ‘put this into dialogue, don’t kill,’ but today, they have violated our requests.”

The council also commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his intervention in the face-off between the community and the army and noted that the action showed that he has the interest of the people at heart.

The council also condemned Umuahia Youths Movement, which gave Ikpeazu a 24-hour ultimatum to  depose  Eze Kanu. The monarchs said they had never heard of the group before. “We, the traditional rulers of Ibeku, have reasoned about the happenings, knowing very well that Nnamdi is now an adult, who cannot be told of what and what not to do by his father. He is s full grown man, with his own will and rights…”

We the Ibeku Ezes condemn that call, because we don’t know who they are and have not heard of a youth body like this in Umuahia.

“We are calling on government to bring those people to book so that we, the Ezes will pray against them and their action in our own ways. We also want to use this opportunity thank God for our Governor, who refused to do their bidding. We want the Government to tell us the offence of the Eze, why they should invade his palace, what crime did he commit to merit this atrocious act,” the council queried?

Traditional rulers that attended the meeting include: Eze Henry C. Ezekwem of Emede Ibeku autonomous community, Eze James A. Ogbonna  of Amaoforo Ibeku autonomous community, Eze Iheanyichukwu Ezigbo of Ulabiri-umuchime-na Amanso autonomous community of Osah Ibeku, Eze Dionatus Aguiyi of Ndume Ibeku Autonomous community, Eze Philip Kachi Ukaegbu of Enyiukwu autonomous community, Eze Jogn Onyebuchi Ibezim of Amuzukwu Ibeku autonomous community, Eze Emmanuel Okchukwu Onwubariri of Azueke Ibeku autonomous community, Eze Chiabuotu Emelike of Ezeama Mgbaja Ibeku autonomous community and Eze Samuel I. Onuoha of Ibeku Ancient Kingdom.

