Mr. Ibe Okwara, a technocrat is vying for the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency in Abia State on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In 2016, he became a co-founder of the Peoples Grassroots Social Equality And Development Initiative Nigeria, (PSGEDI), an initiative for the Nigerian youth seeking to provide charitable donations to the society. The founding member of the Peoples Equity Movement, a political movement for young Nigerians seeking an equal voice in the Nigerian political discussion spoke on various issues in this interview.

How do you feel about the state of the nation, especially with regards to the killings in the country?

From a very Christian point of view, it is very painful to see anyone getting killed, more so when the persons are senselessly and needlessly killed. There are a lot of killings that have happened that is very unnecessary and do I feel enough has been done to curtail these? Of course, not. Do I feel anything has been done enough to stop it thus far? No! Nothing has been done; it has been allowed to fester. It has almost been one of those things where you think to yourself, nothing is being done, nothing is being said, it is almost being swept under the carpet and only when it comes to a crescendo and you have someone make some lip-service comment about it. It is sad.

With such emotion, do you think Buhari deserves a second term?

In general, if I am very honest with you, I want to quote a Christian belief and this not me being apologetic or anything like that, my Christian belief tells me that God ordains and creates and decides who will be king and at the same time, God decides who would not be king. It is not in my place to say who would be or who wouldn’t be king. I don’t know who I am going to vote for. Is it going to be Buhari, I don’t know, but I am only entitled to one vote.