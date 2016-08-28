The Sun News
Home / Cover / Features / IBB: THE PRINCE OF NIGERIA
ibb2

IBB: THE PRINCE OF NIGERIA

— 28th August 2016

By CHIDI OBINECHE

On Wednesday, August 17,2016, former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, IBB turned 75. It was an opportunity for him to reflect on his controversy-ridden life. He touched on some sore spots, including his preference for part-time legislature, and the pervading image of an “evil genius”, or “ Maradona”. He said: “ I am not the evil that quite a lot of people think I am. By virtue of the job I was doing, I was bound to be misconstrued and people would take it like that; but I consider it as an opinion as long as I am not what you think I am.”
Perhaps, since Nigeria’s nationhood, no ruler has evoked more emotions than IBB. His eight-year-rule was  replete with antics, character and streams that tended to stigmatize his life as straight from the “THE PRINCE, “the evergreen work of  Niccolo Machiavelli, (1469 – 1527).  In essence,  THE PRINCE mirrored that “Any man who tries to be good all the time is bound to come to ruin among the great number who are not good. Hence a Prince who wants to keep his authority must learn how not to be good, and use that knowledge, or refrain from using it, as necessity requires.” And he lived it out to great effect spicing it with “dribbling” skills that earned him the sobriquet, “Maradona”. John Dewey, the English philosopher contended that most mortals are alive to the fact that a split often occurs between their present, their past and future. The past hangs upon them as a burden; invading the present with a sense of consequences wished undone. It oppresses the present, instead of being a catalyst for a leap forward. This is the cross which IBB bears in his twilight.
A careful reading of his birthday press interview shows that Babangida’s Prometheus self was still active; welcoming, accepting, selecting, and at times side stepping. But, no matter what, his courage and the generalized submissions of apotheosis he provided are significant for the present concerns. A throwback to his regime rekindles a mixed grill of strains;  floodgates of experimental ideas, the June 12 annulment, the bloodletting, the economic policy( Structural Adjustment Programme), the “settlement culture” and pervasive corruption, death of the middle class and the destruction of ethical values, among others. On August 27, many of his admirers may have spared a moment to reflect on his ascendance to power and the propitious excitement it engendered at the time.
The same day marks the 23rd anniversary of his departure from power. His regime was bursting at the seams with ideas and novel programmes. Talk of the Mass Transit Programme, Peoples Bank, the concept of the “newbreed”. The new generation banks that flourished effectively checkmated the tyranny and anachronism of the old banks. Today, very few members of the elite could raise their heads to boast that they resisted his blandishment.  Corruption walked on all fours, and indeed ingeniously gave rise to the nefarious act of obtaining money through false pretences, otherwise known as 419.In his era, the 419 fraud machine became one of the biggest industries in the country.
Babangida, who had issues with academics because “they often cite many authors in their various writings,” descended on the academia, which at the time was the last bulwark of resistance. He banned the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, foisted sole administrators on some universities. He starved the universities of funds to the extent that lecturers resorted to all manner of subterfuges to extort students through sale of handouts; sorting (material outreach to lecturers for good marks) etc. His primary constituency also got his boot. Seniority meant nothing to the officers and men.
A most respected officer who served as his Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen  Salihu Ibrahim described the institution then as “an army of anything goes”. Babangida cuts the image of the tragic hero. He touched Nigeria and the people. Reminiscing on his past may sound romantic especially within the prism of his birthday. But the verdict of history will either be kind or harsh depending on who is writing it. As they say, self introspection is best for a man who stirs different emotions in different people.   The former president had during his last days in power consigned all his actions and inactions to the verdict of history. But his thumbscrew will reverberate even beyond his lifetime.

2 Comments

  1. Dr. Uche Kalu 28th August 2016 at 2:14 pm
    Reply

    Mallam Ibrahim Babangida is a muslim,and like all muslims,he
    is a curse to us Nigerians and to the humankind in general.
    Muslims want to Islamise our entire world,and to subject us all to the will of their god,called Allah.
    IBB and his fellow Fulani bandits and illiterate rogue usurpers
    of power, are solely responsible for what has become of our
    country today.
    Nigerian is a failed state,now teetering at the very precipice of
    disintegration.It is IBB and his muslim clique, who put us Nigerians, into the dungeon we are in today.
    IBB’s late wife was an Igbo widow,whose husband was one
    of the victims of a massacre,ordered by his Fulani kinsman, the psychopathic child rapist and a bank robber,Murtala Mohammed,on the 7th of October 1967 in Asaba,the current
    Capital City of Delta State.
    According to a reliable source,IBB is culpable in the murder
    of his Igbo step-son,who wouldn’t have a fucking bloody Aboki
    for a step-father.
    How I wish,that Gideon Orkah and his heroic group had succeeded in their coup d’etat,by liquidating that son of an undocumented Fulani cattle driver alien, from Niger Republic.
    It was IBB, who unilaterally declared our Fatherland an OIC
    Member State.
    That was an affront,and a collective insult to us,indigenous Christian Nigerians,who are also the majority of so the called,
    Nigerian.
    The continued daily heinous acts of barbarism and savagery
    being perpetrated by IBB’s Fulani folks must be confronted
    immediately.
    IBB and his Fulanis folks are not Nigerians but sojourners here in our fatherland.
    IBB is not a Prince.He is the son of Lucifer.
    Those Troglodytes of the Daura North,must be routed and sent back to the Saharas of Chad,Ethiopia,Mali ,Niger and Sudan,where their fathers came from.
    No to the status quo ante bellum!Down with Buhari’s Islamic
    Hegemony!!

  2. Apostel 28th August 2016 at 3:37 pm
    Reply

    You can say what ever you want, he build the most infrastructure and roads in Nigeria ever.
    The problem is, that no Government thereafter show any interest to maintain or to build more. They just gulped the money for private use, and the illiterate clapp there hands and praise this idiots.

