Hashidu

IBB mourns former Gov. Hashidu

— 28th July 2018
NAN
Former Military President,  Ibrahim Babangida,on Friday  described the death of former Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Abubakar Hashidu, as a great loss not only to Gombe State, but Nigeria in general.
In a statement signed by him and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna, Babangida said the deceased contributed a lot the development of the country.
Hashidu, who died on Friday (yesterday) served as  Minister of Water Resources, and later that of Agriculture during the regime of Babangida.
He described  Hashidu as a “trusted ally and a technocrat per excellence” that was an asset to his administration in the development of River Basins, and who also ensured the implementation of water resources management policies in the country .
He  also described him as a “political ideologists and a pragmatic politician that accepted the will of the people by conceding defeat in the 2003 election and congratulated the winner.”
The former Military President extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased as well as government and people of Gombe State.
