IBB, Jonathan meet behind closed doors

•Ex-president also visited Abdulsalami

From Iliya Garba, Minna

For the first time after leaving office in May last year, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan yesterday paid private visits to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar at their Hilltop residences in Minna, Niger State.

Though, the visits were strictly private, but they may not be unconnected with the spirit of the season as Eid Mubarak was celebrated on Monday. In line with the tradition, yesterday was usually reserved for paying homages to loved ones as demonstrated by Jonathan.

Daily Sun was reliably informed that Jonathan first arrived in the residence of General Babangida about 11am where they met behind closed-doors for over an hour. From there, he moved to the residence of General Abubakar which is about 300 metres from IBB’s residence.

Jonathan was accompanied on the visits by former Minister of State Finance, Bashar Yuguda from Zamfara State and former Chief of Staff, Chief Mike Oghiadome from Edo State.

A source at the residence of IBB disclosed that the General received Jonathan upstairs at his private living room as against the common area downstairs.

However, it was gathered that IBB and Jonathan had closed-door talks while Yuguda and Oghiadome waited at the living room downstairs.

It was further gathered that throughout Jonathan’s stay, no visitor was allowed into the houses until after leaving Minna around 2pm.

A source said the discussion may not be unconnected with the postponed Edo State governorship poll, 2019 general elections as well as the state of affairs in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, feelers from the meeting hinted that Jonathan visited IBB to brief him on his foundation scheduled to be launched this year. He had been visiting African leaders lately.

The former president visited Buhari at Aso Villa, Abuja early this month. In fact, Jonathan attended the National Council of State meeting last week for the first time since after leaving office.

The leaders may have also discussed Jonathan Foundation, democracy and good governance, youth empowerment and peaceful transfer of power.