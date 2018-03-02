IBB, Danjuma in secret meeting

John Adams, Minna

Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, on Thursday, held a closed door meeting with Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) at the former’s hilltop mansion in Minna, the Niger State capital.

According to a very reliable source closed to the hilltop mansion, the meeting which took place at the inner parlour at the upper terrace of the building lasted for about three hours.

It was gathered that Gen. Danjuma arrived at the Minna airport at exactly 11:45a.m and was driven straight to the Babangida mansion and was ushered into the private parlour.

The duo, it was gathered went into the meeting at about 1:00p.m after they had lunch when they asked every other guests that accompanied the visitor to excused them.

The meeting ended 4:05p.m. and Gen. Danjuma made way straight to his host private Mercedes Benz E class that brought him from the airport and zoomed off.

Journalists were caught unawares with the visit, but our source in the home of the retired army general said the meeting might not be unconnected with the current security and political situations in the country.

“I am very sure that they must have discussed the general situation in the country, both security and the political situation”

“Nobody was in the parlour with them. It was only two of them. The meeting started after they had lunch together and it lasted for about three hours.

“Gen. Danjuma left the house here exactly 4:05 and he was taken straight to the airport. That is all I can tell you about the visits. He was actually here and they met,” the source added.

The meeting is coming barely three weeks after Babangida released his controversial letter to President Mohammadu Buhari, advising him not to contest the 2019 general election.