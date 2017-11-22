The Sun News
IBB commends Wike for working to rebuild PDP

IBB commends Wike for working to rebuild PDP

22nd November 2017

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has praised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his outstanding efforts towards promoting vibrant politics in Nigeria.

Speaking, on Wednesday, when Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike led some leaders of Rivers State to visit him at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, commended Governor Wike for working towards the revival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that the country needs another strong political party.

According to Babangida, “That’s why I particularly appreciate the job the Rivers State Governor is doing to make sure that politics moves the way that politics is practiced in the civilised world .

“This is because you need a very good political party in this country and he is working towards achieving that. He applies his courage , his knowledge, contacts to make sure that PDP remains very strong. ”

Babangida thanked Governor Wike for his commitment to good governance. He said the news of Governor Wike’s achievements are known. He informed that like other Nigerians, he is keeping a tab on what on the good works of Governor Wike.

Commenting on the Anambra Governorship Election, Former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida said that the election was credible. He said that he was not surprised by the credible outcome of the election, because adequate preparations were made.

He said: “It is an indication that Nigerians would be able to conduct themselves well in a very peaceful environment “.

The Former Nigerian Leader thanked Governor Wike for his visit.

Addressing journalists after the visit, Governor Wike said that the Rivers leaders were in Minna to consult with the former military president as a leader of the PDP.

Wike said that he often consulted with the former leader on party issues.

The Rivers State governor also noted that the visit was meant to wish the former leader well in terms of his health.

Governor Wike was accompanied on the visit by a member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Ken Chikere, Former Attorney General of Rivers State, Hon. Frank Ohwor, PDP Elder Statesman, Prince Emma Anyanwu and Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Glory Emeh.

The meeting later went into a closed door session.

 

