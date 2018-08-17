IBB: Celebrating the People’s General at 77

Today, Nigeria, Africa and the world celebrate you. You are a true and unique leader. The People’s General. The man many wish to be like.

Salma Yusuf

Twenty-Five years ago, he turned in power as Nigeria’s Military President and settled into a life of honour after decades of faithful service to his fatherland. Ever since, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, GCFR (rtd), has been an outstanding statesman in the Nigerian affair. Even as this revered gap-toothed General, leader, father, grandfather, adviser, opinion moulder and advocate of a united Nigeria clocks 77 today, he shows no signs of slowing down. His avowed intent is to foster the unity of this nation—for which he still endures bullet wounds from the civil war—and ensure it is eternalised.

Whatever your view of him, IBB is a national sensation, popular, charismatic, charming, enigmatic, redoubtable and kind. He is a man much adored and longed to behold. His Hilltop villa in Minna has continued to be a Mecca of some sort, famous for its hospitality to a wide variety of people, from politicians to professionals, royalty, artisans, the masses, and the high and mighty from within and outside the country.

Being a fountain of knowledge and experience, the pearls of wisdom that flow from IBB’s words, thoughts and demeanour continue to magnetise the people. The old, the youth, students and interest groups frequent him for inspiration and counselling.

One begins to wonder whether the General has time for himself. Even as he notches the seventh ladder of his seventies, I do not see him backtracking on his nation-building role or minimising his invaluable contributions to our democratic process, especially with 2019 in the offing. The task of fixing Nigeria, to him, is an eternal calling. It was in that spirit that his administration, in April, 1983, constituted the National Committee on Corruption and other Economic Crimes, whose report inspired all subsequent anti-corruption initiatives in Nigeria.

The welfare of Nigerians preoccupy him. To him, the notional “big man” is fiction. As he often says, “We are all equals before Allah, and we must see ourselves as equals.” He remains a fascinating figure. Many are baffled by the sheer aggregation of followers behind him. Many are interested in his matter, apt to reciprocate for his magnanimity and generosity in any little way fit. He is a man of the people; he has touched many and is touching more lives.